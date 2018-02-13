We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win

Eden Hazard demanded Chelsea push on in their bids for silverware after inspiring a return to winning ways in the Premier League against lowly West Brom.

Hazard scored a superb brace either side of Victor Moses' 63rd-minute effort to secure a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Watford left the reigning champions outside the top four, with questions swirling over Antonio Conte's future as head coach, but Hazard believed Chelsea showed the character needed to overcome another shaky start versus Alan Pardew's basement boys.

"We had two defeats but now we are back. We are Chelsea, we are the champions, we have to give everything," the 27-year-old told Sky Sports after moving on to 15 goals for the season.

"Sometimes it happens, you win and you lose. Last season we were champions. The most important thing is to work together, talk together and that's what we did.

"We showed great character offensively and defensively."

Hazard credited Belgium assistant coach and former Arsenal great Thierry Henry with encouraging him to take more chances in front of goal.

"On the second one, when I go inside [from the flank], Thierry told me in the national team maybe I don't shoot enough," he explained.

"As you saw against Watford, I scored a goal when I shot [in a similar situation]. It comes with instinct. You don't think a lot, you just think about scoring."

Next up for Chelsea are home games against Hull City and Barcelona in the FA Cup and Champions League, and Hazard feels now is the time to salvage a season that has left Conte's men – like the rest of the chasing pack – well behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He added: "I think we need to be in the top four for the Champions League nest season and if we can take the FA Cup…

"We have a lot of games to play. It is not easy to win the Champions League but we will go for everything.

"We have a good team and good players and our target, when you play for Chelsea is to win trophies."