Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid fans to give their "unconditional support" to the team when Paris Saint-Germain visit the Santiago Bernabeu in Wednesday's eagerly anticipated Champions League clash.

Madrid's ambition of securing a third consecutive European title faces a stern challenge against Unai Emery's swashbuckling Ligue 1 leaders.

Zinedine Zidane's men have faltered in their LaLiga defence, leading to a sometimes toxic atmosphere on their own patch, with French striker Karim Benzema the latest target for the most virulent abuse from the stands.

Despite being Madrid's all-time record goalscorer and a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has also felt the wrath of the Bernabeu boo-boys in his time and insists there will be no time for such sentiments as his team-mates seek to derail PSG's all-star attack of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

@Cristiano: "On Wednesday we have a very important match against a great team. What me and the team are asking for is your unconditional support like always and together we will be much stronger. Hala Madrid!" #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/N1SL44D2m0 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 13, 2018

"On Wednesday we have a very, very important match against a great team," the 33-year-old said in a video message posted on the club's Twitter page.

"What me and the team are asking for is your unconditional support like always and together we will be much stronger."