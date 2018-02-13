Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata warned his team-mates Lionel Messi would be unstoppable in their Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The Premier League outfit will host the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on February 20.

But Antonio Conte's side are sure to be outsiders against Barcelona, who are flying high atop LaLiga.

Former Real Madrid forward Morata said his team faced a huge challenge trying to stop Argentina international Messi, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.

"Messi can't be stopped," he told Movistar+.

"If we can get a good result here, we have to play a defensive game with spaces and try to bother them as much as possible."

Morata left Madrid last year in a deal reportedly worth £60million, having struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.