Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike

Harry Kane became the first player to score nine goals in his first nine Champions League appearances with his strike in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Juventus in Turin.

The 24-year-old struck his side's first goal on before Christian Eriksen sealed a valuable result in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 showdown in Turin, after Gonzalo Higuain's early double had put Juve 2-0 ahead.

Kane has nine goals in as many outings, beating the joint record held by Ronaldinho, Simone Inzaghi, Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, who scored eight in their first nine appearances.

The goal also means Kane draws level with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's tally of seven goals in a single campaign for an English player, which was set back in the 2008-09 season.

Juve's unbeaten record at home against English teams now stands at six Champions League games, but the draw was the first time they have failed to win a match in the competition after being two or more goals ahead.

The last occasion was back in April 1999, when eventual tournament winners Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to claim a 3-2 victory.

That defeat was back at the old Stadio delle Alpi, making Tuesday's draw the first time Juve have surrendered a two-goal lead at the Allianz Stadium in any competition.