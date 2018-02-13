Related

Article

Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art

13 February 2018 16:16

Shrove Tuesday – known to much of the world as 'pancake day' – has arrived for 2018, bringing with it social media posts by the thousands as people show off their skills with a frying pan.

However, four Tottenham stars might just have stolen the show after being immortalised in pancake form by Dancakes, experts at turning celebrities and pop-culture figures into artistic batter.

The Premier League club shared a video on Twitter of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane having their likenesses brilliantly crafted using nothing but pancake mix, bottles of sauce and a hot plate.

Spurs have become known for their sublime football under Mauricio Pochettino, but they have rarely looked this tasty.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 13 February

23:31 Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
23:16 Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
22:36 Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
22:36 Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
22:12 AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
20:49 Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
19:56 Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
19:24 Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
19:11 Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
18:16 Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
17:11 Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
16:56 We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
16:30 Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
16:16 Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
15:15 Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
14:45 West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
14:45 Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
14:19 Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
12:42 Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
12:39 Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
12:07 Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
11:41 Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
10:42 Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
10:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
10:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
09:52 Morata regrets trying to play through pain
09:00 Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
09:00 Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
08:35 Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
07:00 Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
04:24 Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
02:54 Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
01:44 Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
01:18 Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
00:53 Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
00:01 We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win

Monday 12 February

23:00 Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
22:46 AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
20:42 Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
20:27 Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
19:53 Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
19:52 Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
19:24 Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
19:10 Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
18:21 Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
17:43 Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
17:35 Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
17:13 Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
16:09 Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
14:41 A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
14:03 Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
13:44 Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
13:21 Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
12:46 Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
12:10 UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
11:12 Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
11:05 Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
09:45 Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
09:20 Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
09:15 Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
05:52 No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
04:33 Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
03:37 If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
02:05 Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
01:38 Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
00:38 Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
00:15 Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
00:12 Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market

Sunday 11 February

23:50 De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
23:03 Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
22:02 Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
21:54 Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
21:40 Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
20:42 Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
20:07 Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
19:45 Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
19:43 Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
19:34 Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
19:21 Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
19:01 Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
18:09 Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
17:56 Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
17:37 Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
17:08 Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
17:01 Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
15:19 Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
15:00 Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
14:45 Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
13:49 Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
13:44 Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
13:21 How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
13:03 Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
12:23 Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
11:55 Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
10:48 Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
10:29 Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
08:09 Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
07:15 He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
05:05 Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
04:47 PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
03:25 Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
01:34 It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
00:46 Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
00:42 Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
00:14 Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City

Facebook

18+ GambleAware