Shrove Tuesday – known to much of the world as 'pancake day' – has arrived for 2018, bringing with it social media posts by the thousands as people show off their skills with a frying pan.
However, four Tottenham stars might just have stolen the show after being immortalised in pancake form by Dancakes, experts at turning celebrities and pop-culture figures into artistic batter.
The Premier League club shared a video on Twitter of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane having their likenesses brilliantly crafted using nothing but pancake mix, bottles of sauce and a hot plate.
Spurs have become known for their sublime football under Mauricio Pochettino, but they have rarely looked this tasty.
Happy #PancakeDay2018!
Check out these incredible Spurs-inspired pancakes!
@drdancake pic.twitter.com/aocij3X6mA
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2018
|Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
|Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
|Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
|Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
|AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
|Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
|Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
|Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
|Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
|Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
|Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
|We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
|Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
|Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
|Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
|West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
|Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
|Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
|Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
|Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
|Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
|Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market
|De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
|Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
|Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
|Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
|Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
|Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
|Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
|Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
|Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
|Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
|Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
|Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
|Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
|Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
|Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
|Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
|Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
|Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
|Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
|Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
|Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
|Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
|How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
|Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
|Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
|Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
|Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
|Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
|Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
|He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
|Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
|PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
|Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
|It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
|Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
|Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
|Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City