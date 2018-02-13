Nathaniel Clyne has returned to training with Liverpool and has joined the squad for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto on Wednesday.
The full-back has missed all of the 2017-18 season owing to a back problem, with his last appearance coming in the 3-0 Premier League win over Middlesbrough on May 21.
The 26-year-old is back working with his team-mates, but Liverpool say he is "still some way off being considered for selection" and will therefore not be risked in Portugal.
Manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website: "Clyney is back; of course, it is absolutely too early to think about him, but he is back in normal training, so that's cool.
"He's been training for two days but after that long of a break, it will take time until he is able to play."
Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in July 2015 for a reported fee of £12.5million.
|Kane makes Champions League history with Juventus strike
|Kompany hails Manchester City character in Basel romp
|Basel 0 Manchester City 4: Guardiola´s men roll Swiss champions
|Juventus 2 Tottenham 2: Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge
|AFC Champions League Review: Thriller in Melbourne, CSL sides shine
|Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
|Ronaldo demands backing from Madrid fans against PSG
|Skriniar open to Inter exit after ´incredible offer´ rejected in January
|Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers
|Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip
|Being benched ´does not bother´ Tosun as striker focuses on fitness
|We thought he was the one – Mason retirement saddens former Tottenham coach Ferdinand
|Sarri or Allegri ´wouldn´t be bad´ as Italy coach, says Costacurta
|Kane gets battered! Spurs stars turned into pancake art
|Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
|West Brom respond to Premier League woes by sacking chairman and CEO
|Guti can be future Madrid boss, says Zidane
|Ronaldo v Neymar? It´s Real Madrid v PSG! - Zidane
|Mason had ´no option´ but to retire
|Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
|Coutinho relishing union with ´best in the world´ Messi
|Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market