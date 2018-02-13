Clyne back in Liverpool training and joins squad for Porto trip

Nathaniel Clyne has returned to training with Liverpool and has joined the squad for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto on Wednesday.

The full-back has missed all of the 2017-18 season owing to a back problem, with his last appearance coming in the 3-0 Premier League win over Middlesbrough on May 21.

The 26-year-old is back working with his team-mates, but Liverpool say he is "still some way off being considered for selection" and will therefore not be risked in Portugal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website: "Clyney is back; of course, it is absolutely too early to think about him, but he is back in normal training, so that's cool.

"He's been training for two days but after that long of a break, it will take time until he is able to play."

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in July 2015 for a reported fee of £12.5million.