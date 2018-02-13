Bennell guilty of multiple sex assaults against youth footballers

Former youth football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of multiple sex offences against boys he targeted in the 1980s.

Bennell was convicted of 36 charges at Liverpool Crown Court and the jury asked for more time to consider further counts, with deliberations to resume on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old denied 48 offences that related to indecent assault and serious sexual assaults against boys aged eight to 15. The judge directed jurors to enter three not guilty verdicts.

Bennell, who appeared in court via videolink, was associated with a number of clubs during his time working as a coach and a scout, including Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City and Stoke City.