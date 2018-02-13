Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea

Antonio Conte hailed the contribution of Olivier Giroud after the France striker marked his full Chelsea debut with an all-action display against West Brom.
Eden Hazard's excellent brace either side of a Victor Moses 63rd-minute strike got the Premier League champions back to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph, repairing some of the damage done by the heavy shock defeats to Bournemouth and Watford.
Giroud produced a classic piece of target man play to set up Hazard's opener after a tricky opening for Chelsea, underlining precisely why Conte was eager to sign him in January and fill the void left by Diego Costa's return to Atletico Madrid.
"We must be pleased for Giroud's performance. It was the first time he has played from the start for us," Conte said at a post-match news conference.
"He needs to improve but to have a point of reference like Olivier is very important.
"Giroud is coming back from a muscular problem so it's important he goes into our idea of football, into the right position. The first goal was a clear example of our idea."
Alvaro Morata was a shock inclusion on the Chelsea bench after almost a month out with a back injury and the Spain international turned in a lively half-hour cameo after replacing Giroud, who hobbled out of the action with a bandaged head – the price of a bruising tussle with West Brom's centre-backs.
"We must be very pleased because Morata played very well in the last 30 minutes, with great personality and speed," Conte said.
Antonio Conte makes his first change on 60 mins, with Olivier Giroud making way for Alvaro Morata. 1-0. #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/cPhx9mr4DM— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2018
"Now the most important thing for us is that these two players find their best physical condition.
"Morata has suffered for a month with this pain in his back and I hope we've solved this situation."
Match-winner Hazard was similarly buoyed by Chelsea's bolstered options in the forward line.
"He’s a great target man," he said of Giroud in an interview with Sky Sports. "Maybe one of the best in England, so when we pass the ball we can go around him.
"Not just me but Pedro, Willian and others. He’s a good point of reference.
"We have him, Alvaro, I can play striker also… but yeah, he’s a good target man."
An early hamstring injury to on-loan Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and subsequent wastefulness from Jay Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon left West Brom boss Alan Pardew giving a less flattering assessment of his own forwards.
"It's frustrating how many games I must have sat here after rueing missed chances," he said with Albion rooted to the bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety.
"We knew Chelsea were slightly wounded, so we put high pressure on them and took some risks in terms of our set-up hoping to get an early chance.
"It was unfortunate that Jay didn't take that extra touch into goal. He'd have an easy chance them. But he took it early, thinking the goalkeeper was not set. That would have set Chelsea back.
"Rondon and Jonny Evans - that's three big chances. You have to hurt big teams when you have the chances, and we had three of them and didn't take them."
|BREAKING NEWS: Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market
|De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
|Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
|Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
|Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
|Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
|Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
|Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
|Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
|Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
|Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
|Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
|Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
|Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
|Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
|Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
|Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
|Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
|Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
|Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
|Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
|Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
|Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
|How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
|Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
|Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
|Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
|Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
|Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
|Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
|He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
|Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
|PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
|Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
|It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
|Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
|Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
|Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City