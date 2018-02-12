Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash

Leroy Sane, David Silva and Fabian Delph took part in training on Monday as Manchester City geared up for their Champions League clash with Basel.

The trio have been out injured, although their absences have not prevented Pep Guardiola's side extending their lead atop the Premier League to 16 points.

Sane sustained ankle ligament damage following a poor challenge from Cardiff City's Joe Bennett in a 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory late last month, while Silva limped out of the 3-0 win over West Brom with a hip problem three days later.

Delph has been missing since suffering a knee injury in the thrilling 4-3 loss at Liverpool on January 14, but all three were pictured in training ahead of City's trip to Switzerland for the opening leg of their last-16 tie.