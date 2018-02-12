Related

Article

Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash

12 February 2018 14:03

Leroy Sane, David Silva and Fabian Delph took part in training on Monday as Manchester City geared up for their Champions League clash with Basel.

The trio have been out injured, although their absences have not prevented Pep Guardiola's side extending their lead atop the Premier League to 16 points.

Sane sustained ankle ligament damage following a poor challenge from Cardiff City's Joe Bennett in a 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory late last month, while Silva limped out of the 3-0 win over West Brom with a hip problem three days later.

Delph has been missing since suffering a knee injury in the thrilling 4-3 loss at Liverpool on January 14, but all three were pictured in training ahead of City's trip to Switzerland for the opening leg of their last-16 tie.

Sponsored links

Monday 12 February

23:00 Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
22:46 AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
20:42 Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
20:27 Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
19:53 Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
19:52 Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
19:24 Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
19:10 Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
18:21 Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
17:43 Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
17:35 Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
17:13 Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
16:09 Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
14:41 A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
14:03 Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
13:44 Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
13:21 Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
12:46 Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
12:10 UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
11:12 Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
11:05 Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
09:45 Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
09:20 Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
09:15 Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
05:52 No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
04:33 Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
03:37 If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
02:05 Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
01:38 Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
00:38 Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
00:15 Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
00:12 Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market

Sunday 11 February

23:50 De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
23:03 Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
22:02 Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
21:54 Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
21:40 Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
20:42 Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
20:07 Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
19:45 Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
19:43 Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
19:34 Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
19:21 Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
19:01 Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
18:09 Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
17:56 Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
17:37 Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
17:08 Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
17:01 Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
15:19 Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
15:00 Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
14:45 Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
13:49 Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
13:44 Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
13:21 How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
13:03 Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
12:23 Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
11:55 Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
10:48 Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
10:29 Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
08:09 Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
07:15 He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
05:05 Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
04:47 PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
03:25 Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
01:34 It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
00:46 Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
00:42 Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
00:14 Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City

Facebook

18+ GambleAware