Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links

RB Leipzig forward and reported Real Madrid target Timo Werner will stay with the Bundesliga club through next season, according to sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

The Germany international, 21, has enjoyed another fine campaign, scoring 10 times in 20 league games to back up his 21-goal 2016-17 Bundesliga season.

Werner, who has also netted seven goals in 10 internationals for his country, has previously been linked to Madrid and Liverpool.

But Rangnick said the forward, who is contracted until 2020, would remain at Leipzig.

"Timo definitely knows he is still playing with us now and next season," he told Kicker.

"We are also in talks to adjust and extend his contract."