Related

Article

Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage

12 February 2018 20:27

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has challenged his team-mates to break Europe's established order and challenge for Champions League glory this season.

The runaway Premier League leaders turn their attention back towards Europe's top competition with a trip to Basel on Tuesday.

Kompany has already won every domestic honour available as City's long-serving captain but continental success has proved elusive.

This is the club's seventh Champions League campaign and they have only progressed beyond the last 16 once – losing a semi-final to eventual winners Real Madrid in 2016 – but the dominant nature of their performances under Pep Guardiola this season has many tipping City for glory.

"We lacked experience for sure," the 31-year-old centre-back said, reflecting upon City's early years in the Champions League at a pre-match news conference. "We've been caught out on occasions we shouldn't have.

"But things have changed. If there is a year, a moment when the club is ready to feel at home then it's now.

"I'm not going to say it's a matter of time, as some clubs never win it, but if every year we can go with this kind of confidence then if not this year or next year, eventually we'll get there. I'm sure of it.

"It's one thing for us to make that statement but [another thing] for us to go out and do it. In previous years we've felt how difficult it is.

"We are trying to break into a well-established order - Barcelona, Bayern, Real Madrid - any team who has tried it has failed.

"But first it's Basel, then getting to the stage where we can measure ourselves against these teams and feeling like we can beat them."

City are heavy favourites heading into the tie but will be duly wary of a Basel side who beat their rivals Manchester United during the group stage and have enjoyed regular success against English sides at St Jakob-Park.

Basel boss Raphael Wicky has never been introduced to Guardiola but did travel to Bayern Munich to observe first-team training sessions during his opposite number's time in Germany.

Wicky suggested his team face a tougher ask compared to when they took on Jose Mourinho's men earlier this season.

"They basically have no weaknesses," he told reporters. "Manchester City can change their game, they're flexible and can react to what their opponents do.

"They have quality, and their coach has shown his quality with Barcelona and Bayern too. They're an unbelievably strong team.

"We always try to prepare a plan, and we have one for tomorrow. Everything has to go perfectly for us in every single aspect.

"I don't think we'll be surprised by Manchester City tomorrow. Everyone knows how they play, and they'll have a lot of possession. They are incredibly quick in transitions.

"We have to be realistic, we're not going to have 50 or 60 per cent possession. We must be incredibly solid, very compact, very focused in every second of the game.

"When we have the ball, we have to have the courage to use it."

Sponsored links

Monday 12 February

23:00 Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
22:46 AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
20:42 Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
20:27 Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
19:53 Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
19:52 Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
19:24 Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
19:10 Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
18:21 Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
17:43 Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
17:35 Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
17:13 Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
16:09 Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
14:41 A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
14:03 Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
13:44 Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
13:21 Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
12:46 Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
12:10 UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
11:12 Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
11:05 Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
09:45 Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
09:20 Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
09:15 Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
05:52 No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
04:33 Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
03:37 If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
02:05 Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
01:38 Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
00:38 Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
00:15 Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
00:12 Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market

Sunday 11 February

23:50 De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
23:03 Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
22:02 Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
21:54 Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
21:40 Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
20:42 Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
20:07 Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
19:45 Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
19:43 Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
19:34 Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
19:21 Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
19:01 Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
18:09 Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
17:56 Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
17:37 Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
17:08 Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
17:01 Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
15:19 Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
15:00 Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
14:45 Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
13:49 Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
13:44 Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
13:21 How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
13:03 Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
12:23 Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
11:55 Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
10:48 Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
10:29 Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
08:09 Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
07:15 He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
05:05 Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
04:47 PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
03:25 Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
01:34 It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
00:46 Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
00:42 Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
00:14 Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City

Facebook

18+ GambleAware