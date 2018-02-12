Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane

Massimiliano Allegri says he would always choose Gonzalo Higuain over Harry Kane as Juventus prepare to face Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Juve host Tuesday's first leg at Allianz Stadium against a Spurs team that confounded many expectations by winning Group H ahead of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
Kane comes into the meeting in red-hot form, with eight goals in his last seven appearances, while Higuain is enjoying a similarly prolific sequence, boasting six strikes from four matches.
Much has been made of the two strikers going head to head in this tie, but Allegri was unequivocal in his response over whom he felt was the better player.
"What a question! Higuain, of course!" he said with a smile at Monday's media conference.
"Given the choice between Higuain and Kane, I would still pick Pipita as my number nine, even if Kane is a top-class striker."
| @OfficialAllegri: "The tie is 180 minutes long. It's an evenly balanced contest and we need to approach it with the highest level of concentration."#JuveTOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/7eFpDw1opW— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 12, 2018
Higuain will shoulder an extra burden after it was confirmed Paulo Dybala (hamstring) would miss out, while Blaise Matuidi (thigh) is also unavailable for the opening leg, and Allegri was giving little away as to who would come in for the Frenchman.
"Of course someone will replace him because we have to play 11, but it'll be someone with different characteristics," Allegri said.
"We'll try of course to play a match according to the players and specific skills and features they have. We know we have 180 minutes to play, we know the weaknesses Tottenham have and also their qualities.
"[Claudio] Marchisio convinced me and [Rodrigo] Bentancur also very much convinced me. There's also [Stefano] Sturaro who can play in Matuidi's role, and he's probably the one most similar to Matuidi.
"If not we'll have to change formation or at least fill the roles with players with different characteristics. A lot depends on the players.
"Tomorrow we'll have to play an excellent match from a tactical point of view, because otherwise if we just focus on the physical aspect we could suffer a lot."
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market
|De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
|Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
|Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
|Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
|Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
|Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
|Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
|Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
|Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
|Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
|Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
|Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
|Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
|Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
|Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
|Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
|Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
|Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
|Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
|Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
|Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
|Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
|How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
|Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
|Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
|Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
|Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
|Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
|Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
|He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
|Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
|PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
|Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
|It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
|Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
|Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
|Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City
|Ramos: PSG tie meant Real Madrid eased off
|Trust the key for Conte as he confirms his commitment to Chelsea
|Too much being made of Chelsea´s troubles – Conte
|Cristiano Ronaldo hits first perfect hat-trick of LaLiga season
|Napoli 4 Lazio 1: Sarri´s men return to summit despite Hamsik scare
|Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 2: Ronaldo hits treble in pre-PSG cruise
|He deserves all the credit – Guardiola salutes four-goal Aguero
|Low committed to Germany amid Bayern links
|U.S. soccer elects Carlos Cordeiro as next president
|He´s not getting any praise - Moyes wants more from Arnautovic
|Bayern Munich 2 Schalke 1: Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record to lift Heynckes´ spirits
|Emery hasn´t decided XI to face Madrid
|Manchester City 5 Leicester City 1: De Bruyne inspires as Aguero scores four
|There´s a long way to go - Gattuso wants more from in-form Milan
|Dyche hoping for an end to injury nightmare
|Lambert in no mood to play the blame game with Adam and Jese
|Hodgson accepts Allardyce apology
|Swansea breathing fresh air and swimming for safety, Carvalhal proclaims
|Simeone hails ´extraordinary´ Griezmann
|Vardy sets Premier League record with Man City goal
|Lewandowski matches Heynckes´ scoring streak
|Reus display ´uplifting´ for Dortmund boss Stoger
|Championship Review: Sunderland spark sensational recovery, Wolves march on
|Toulouse 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Neymar stretches Ligue 1 lead ahead of Real Madrid tie
|Penalty hero Ryan hails Brighton´s spirit
|Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann narrows gap at top to six
|Stoke City 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Adam pays the penalty in frantic ending
|Mahrez on the bench for Manchester City clash
|West Ham 2 Watford 0: Hernandez & Arnautovic end winless run
|Swansea City 1 Burnley 0: Ki unlocks Clarets defence
|Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1: Toffees bounce back from Arsenal embarrassment
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg 0: Batshuayi helps give Reus a winning return
|Arsenal could not afford to lose to Tottenham, admits Wenger
|SPAL 0 AC Milan 4: Cutrone double helps Rossoneri extend unbeaten streak
|Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu
|Amazing Kane is a blessing and our future, says Pochettino
|Inter remain without Icardi for Bologna
|Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0: Kane settles derby to lift Spurs into third
|Valverde unsure about risking Pique again
|Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season
|Treble talk premature, says Barca boss Valverde
|Barella to Juventus ruled out by Cagliari president
|Vibe leaves Brentford for China
|Valverde: Barcelona need to be careful with Dembele
|Ghoulam out for a further month after knee surgery
|Conte ruing absence of ´fantastic´ Christensen
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 4: Bobo scores twice as leaders lay down marker
|Bernardeschi celebrated against Fiorentina ´out of respect for the fans´
|Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
|Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
|Morata hints at Real Madrid return
|Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
|Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
|Kane among the greats – Pochettino
|Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
|Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36