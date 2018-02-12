Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions

Eden Hazard's brilliant brace lifted the gloom around Chelsea as Premier League basement boys West Brom were dispatched 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Heavy back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Watford led to evermore voluble questions surrounding the future of head coach Antonio Conte and placed the reigning champions' hopes of a top-four finish in jeopardy.
Captain Gary Cahill dropped to the bench but the error-strewn element of recent outings was again in evidence and Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez both could have put Albion ahead before Hazard did so for Chelsea.
There was further defensive generosity to enrage Conte until Victor Moses doubled the Blues' advantage after the hour and a sublime 15th of the campaign from Hazard made the points safe.
Chelsea climb back up to fourth, a point above Tottenham, ahead of their next Premier League assignment at Manchester United at the end of the month.
7 - Eden Hazard has scored more Premier League goals versus West Brom than he has against any other team in the competition (7). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/XB1bKzPek6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2018
Daniel Sturridge was making his second start for West Brom but the on-loan Liverpool striker's injury jinx struck again, a hamstring injury forcing him off in the fourth minute.
Replacement Rodriguez almost had an instant impact, thumping wide before Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas crashed into him. Referee Lee Mason was not interested in his penalty claims.
Salomon Rondon then headed off target from Matt Phillips' brilliant, fizzed cross and Rodriguez dragged wastefully wide after Moses' woeful backwards header left him through on goal.
Chelsea hauled themselves out of an abject slumber as Davide Zappacosta and full-debutant Olivier Giroud forced close-range saves from Ben Foster and they led in the 25th minute.
Hazard effortlessly shimmied around Gareth Barry and fed Giroud for precisely the type of centre-forward play Conte sought during the January transfer window.
The ex-Arsenal man spun Ahmed Hegazi and completed a one-touch lay-off for Hazard to thrash into the bottom corner.
Giroud required a large head bandage after taking an accidental boot to the head from Hegazi, nodded narrowly wide from Pedro's dinked cross and limped gingerly to the touchline after being clattered by Jonny Evans. He was probably glad to hear the half-time whistle.
Rondon should have equalised in the 57th minute when he outmuscled a dithering Andreas Christensen but failed to beat Thibaut Courtois. From the resulting corner an unmarked Evans headed over.
A battered and bruised Giroud took his applause from an appreciative Stamford Bridge crowd after the hour, with Alvaro Morata introduced up front, and, as in the first half, Chelsea gathered themselves to punish West Brom's wastefulness.
That celebration... #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/QVedidHQh8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2018
Fabregas looked for Morata with a dinked pass and it fell kindly for Moses to rifle beyond Foster.
Moses cut inside seeking a second, only to be denied by the West Brom goalkeeper's boot before Hazard showed him how it was done in the 71st minute – leaving Evans in his wake and unleashing an unerring left-footed finish.
It proved a harsh lesson in expert finishing for Albion, whose situation at the foot of the table and seven points from safety with 11 games to play is a desperate one.
Up next for Conte are the contrasting challenges of Hull City and Barcelona in the FA Cup and Champions League, and a season that can still be salvaged
|BREAKING NEWS: Ryan Mason retires from football due to head injury
|Man City have no weaknesses - Wicky needs Basel to be ´perfect´
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Who has the best attack? The Champions League debate
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo versus Neymar in 2017-18
|Morata regrets trying to play through pain
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Valentine´s Day defeat could spell the end for Zizou
|Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar in but will Ronaldo make our combined XI?
|Man City tackle Basel curse, Spurs face daunting Juventus defence – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Barcelona, Real Madrid are Champions League favourites – Laudrup
|Messi can´t be stopped, says Morata
|Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
|Rakitic: Messi can turn a game in a second, he´s the best in history
|Kane on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar – Chiellini
|Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid
|Battle-hardened Giroud boosts Conte and Chelsea
|We are Chelsea, we are the champions - Hazard defiant after West Brom win
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market
|De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
|Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
|Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
|Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
|Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
|Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
|Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
|Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
|Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
|Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
|Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
|Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
|Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
|Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
|Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
|Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
|Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
|Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
|Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
|Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
|Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
|Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
|How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
|Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
|Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
|Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
|Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
|Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
|Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
|He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
|Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
|PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
|Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
|It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
|Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
|Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
|Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City