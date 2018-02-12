Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final

Edinson Cavani hopes to emulate the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Mario Mandzukic in scoring spectacular Champions League final goals.
The Uruguayan and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates face a stern test of their European credentials in the last-16 first leg against double defending champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Cavani has been in red-hot form this season, netting 28 goals across all competitions, including six in six as PSG topped Group B ahead of Bayern Munich.
Unai Emery's men were paired with Madrid in a mouth-watering tie but should they go all the way to the final in Kiev, Cavani wants to follow in the footsteps of Zidane - whose famous volley lit up Madrid's 2002 win over Bayer Leverkusen - and Mandzukic, who produced a stunning bicycle kick as Juventus were beaten by Los Blancos in Cardiff last year.
#RaceToTheStars pic.twitter.com/zu8j9zYmgT— PSG English (@PSG_English) February 11, 2018
"It's clear. I've maybe not yet scored a scissor kick and I'd like to score one on the day of a major title for the club, in the final of the Champions League, for example," Cavani told Marca.
"I have scored all kinds of goals, but I'm missing this scissor kick."
PSG are yet to reach the final of Europe's premier club competition, but Cavani does not agree that a failure to lift the famous trophy is preventing the club from being considered among the continent's elite.
"I like this question. I believe a history and a myth has been created around the Champions League," he said. "Obviously it is the best competition, but for me the league is very important. It's the result of a whole year of work.
"This legend of the Champions League makes supporters and players who come to Paris very excited. But I don't believe that a club like PSG, which is growing despite the big signings, has this need to win the Champions League, no matter what."
In their first season under Emery, PSG lost their grip on Ligue 1 as Monaco stormed to the title, while they were memorably dumped out of the Champions League following Barcelona's miraculous comeback in the first knockout round, but Cavani believes the Spaniard is the right man to deliver success at the Parc des Princes.
"[He brings] confidence, first and foremost. He is a coach who works in large part with motivation and this is essential and useful for a player," Cavani said. "In football and in life, you need to have confidence and Emery does a good job in this sense.
"To train a team with great players and huge signings is easy in some respects and difficult in other respects. New players arrive and it needs time. Emery brings a lot of positives."
|Chelsea 3 West Brom 0: Hazard inspires victory for stumbling champions
|AFC Champions League Review: Sneijder´s Al Gharafa defeated as Lokomotiv hit five
|Higuain, of course! - Allegri backs his man over Spurs´ Kane
|Kompany: Manchester City ready to mature on European stage
|Kane relishing reunion with a crunching Chiellini
|Sane gives Manchester City pleasant Champions League surprise
|Spurs´ dream is to reach Juventus´ level - Pochettino
|Recovering Dybala misses out on Juve´s Champions League squad
|Kick It Out slams ´unacceptable´ booking of Balotelli for reporting racist abuse
|Wanda Metropolitano to host Barca-Sevilla Copa final
|Spurs star Kane released by Arsenal for being ´chubby´
|Juventus ´pianist´ Pjanic turned down Spurs and Arsenal
|Real Madrid have become complacent, says Victor
|A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal
|Sane, Silva and Delph train for Man City ahead of Basel clash
|Cavani eyes scissor-kick goal in Champions League final
|Manchester City´s €878m squad the most expensive in history
|Man City target Mahrez made a mistake, says Puel
|UEFA orders Anderlecht to refund Bayern Munich fans
|Cavani expecting red-hot Ronaldo in Champions League showdown
|Mata: Manchester United raging after Newcastle loss
|Wenger prepared to name strongest team in Europa League knockouts
|Vidal eyes new Bayern contract despite transfer talk
|Neville brands Smalling, Jones form ´a disaster´ for Manchester United
|No ´magic formula´ to stop Neymar, says Carvajal
|Aubameyang arrival hurt Lacazette´s confidence – Wenger
|If Ronaldo wasn´t happy at Madrid, he wouldn´t be here – Marcelo
|Dybala one of the best in the world, says Spurs boss Pochettino
|Marcelo: Neymar will join Real Madrid
|Conte praises ´fantastic´ Luis Enrique
|Rangnick rules out Werner exit amid Real Madrid links
|Conte: I´m a disaster in the transfer market
|De Bruyne can challenge for Ballon d´Or, says Guardiola
|Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
|Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
|Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
|Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
|Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
|Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
|Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
|Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
|Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
|Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
|Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
|Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
|Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
|Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
|Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
|Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
|Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
|Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
|Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
|Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
|Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
|How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
|Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
|Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
|Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
|Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
|Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
|Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
|He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
|Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
|PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
|Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
|It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
|Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
|Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
|Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City
|Ramos: PSG tie meant Real Madrid eased off
|Trust the key for Conte as he confirms his commitment to Chelsea
|Too much being made of Chelsea´s troubles – Conte
|Cristiano Ronaldo hits first perfect hat-trick of LaLiga season
|Napoli 4 Lazio 1: Sarri´s men return to summit despite Hamsik scare
|Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 2: Ronaldo hits treble in pre-PSG cruise
|He deserves all the credit – Guardiola salutes four-goal Aguero
|Low committed to Germany amid Bayern links
|U.S. soccer elects Carlos Cordeiro as next president
|He´s not getting any praise - Moyes wants more from Arnautovic
|Bayern Munich 2 Schalke 1: Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record to lift Heynckes´ spirits
|Emery hasn´t decided XI to face Madrid
|Manchester City 5 Leicester City 1: De Bruyne inspires as Aguero scores four
|There´s a long way to go - Gattuso wants more from in-form Milan
|Dyche hoping for an end to injury nightmare
|Lambert in no mood to play the blame game with Adam and Jese
|Hodgson accepts Allardyce apology
|Swansea breathing fresh air and swimming for safety, Carvalhal proclaims
|Simeone hails ´extraordinary´ Griezmann
|Vardy sets Premier League record with Man City goal
|Lewandowski matches Heynckes´ scoring streak
|Reus display ´uplifting´ for Dortmund boss Stoger
|Championship Review: Sunderland spark sensational recovery, Wolves march on
|Toulouse 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Neymar stretches Ligue 1 lead ahead of Real Madrid tie
|Penalty hero Ryan hails Brighton´s spirit
|Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann narrows gap at top to six
|Stoke City 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Adam pays the penalty in frantic ending
|Mahrez on the bench for Manchester City clash
|West Ham 2 Watford 0: Hernandez & Arnautovic end winless run
|Swansea City 1 Burnley 0: Ki unlocks Clarets defence
|Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1: Toffees bounce back from Arsenal embarrassment
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg 0: Batshuayi helps give Reus a winning return
|Arsenal could not afford to lose to Tottenham, admits Wenger
|SPAL 0 AC Milan 4: Cutrone double helps Rossoneri extend unbeaten streak
|Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu
|Amazing Kane is a blessing and our future, says Pochettino
|Inter remain without Icardi for Bologna
|Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0: Kane settles derby to lift Spurs into third
|Valverde unsure about risking Pique again
|Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season
|Treble talk premature, says Barca boss Valverde
|Barella to Juventus ruled out by Cagliari president
|Vibe leaves Brentford for China
|Valverde: Barcelona need to be careful with Dembele
|Ghoulam out for a further month after knee surgery
|Conte ruing absence of ´fantastic´ Christensen
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 4: Bobo scores twice as leaders lay down marker
|Bernardeschi celebrated against Fiorentina ´out of respect for the fans´
|Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
|Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
|Morata hints at Real Madrid return
|Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
|Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
|Kane among the greats – Pochettino
|Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
|Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36