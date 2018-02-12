A frosty reception: Ostersunds prepare wintry welcome for Arsenal

Arsenal head to unfamiliar territory in the Europa League this week and Arsene Wenger's men are in for a cold shock if their hosts Ostersunds live up to their promise of unusual hospitality arrangements.

Having cruised through to the last 32 as winners of Group H, the Gunners are up against the Swedish outfit, whose 2018 Allsvenskan campaign does not begin until April.

With temperatures in Ostersund currently below zero, Arsenal will have to contend with the cold as well as a side who have defeated Galatasaray, PAOK, Zorya and Hertha Berlin and held Athletic Bilbao to a draw en route to the knockout stages.

And three days ahead of the opening leg at Jamtkraft Arena, Ostersunds teased their opponents with pictures of what they can expect to find in the away dressing room.

The images depict a number of Ostersunds kits and other club wear adorning the walls of an igloo-like interions of icy walls, promising a truly frosty reception for the visitors.