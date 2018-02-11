Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah once again led the way for Liverpool as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners at Southampton to close within two points of second-place Manchester United.
It was by no means a vintage display from Jurgen Klopp's men, but they did ultimately cruise thanks to the individual quality of Firmino and Salah, who have now scored 34 of Liverpool's 61 Premier League goals this term.
Any hopes Mauricio Pellegrino had of his side keeping things tight early on vanished after just six minutes, as Liverpool punished a Wesley Hoedt error to open the scoring through Firmino – the alert Salah setting him up.
Southampton were the better side for the remainder of the first half, but visiting goalkeeper Loris Karius ensured they failed to make the most of their superiority and a glorious exchange in which Firmino repaid the favour to Salah in the 42nd minute saw Liverpool double the lead against the run of play.
29 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 29 @premierleague goals this season (22 goals, 7 assists); the most by a @LFC player in their debut season for the club in the competition. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/4YNjRW3Xqg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2018
Liverpool – who had Virgil van Dijk making his first return to St Mary's Stadium since his £75million move – looked rather more switched on at the back in the second half and Southampton's chances dried up.
Klopp's side could have added further gloss to the scoreline as they missed a couple more opportunities, but Southampton never looked like fighting back and Liverpool successfully capitalised on United's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United earlier on Sunday.
One mistake was all it took for Southampton to find themselves behind early on, with Hoedt culpable.
The Dutch defender completely missed his kick when trying to deal with a long ball and Salah pounced in a flash, showing great awareness to square to Firmino, who confidently slotted past Alex McCarthy.
Southampton responded well and exerted pressure on their visitors, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg forcing Karius into action from close range in the 18th minute.
Karius, easily the busier of the two goalkeepers, was tested again just before the half-hour mark, halting Guido Carrillo's header from a James Ward-Prowse cross.
And the German did brilliantly a few moments later, tipping Ward-Prowse's header just over.
Southampton were ultimately made to rue their missed chances when Salah finished with aplomb after a brilliant one-two with Firmino, who set the Egyptian up with a delightful backheel just before the break.
= Salah to Firmino— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 11, 2018
= Firmino to Salah
A beautiful combination. pic.twitter.com/rTVyYuvQrg
Salah afforded Saints a let-off early in the second half, shooting over from just inside the area after a Sadio Mane effort ricocheted right into his path.
The hosts were rather less effective going forward in the second period and their only chance fell to Hoedt in the 59th minute, but he could only find the side-netting when flicking on a Ward-Prowse corner.
Liverpool should have put the game beyond Southampton 20 minutes from time when Firmino saw his effort saved by McCarthy and Salah put the rebound into the side-netting.
Mane and substitute Adam Lallana had further opportunities in the final 15 minutes, though neither miss mattered a great deal as Liverpool clinched all three points with minimal fuss.
Key Opta stats:
- Jurgen Klopp has won 50 of his 95 Premier League games in charge (D28 L17) - the ninth fastest manager to do so in terms of games (95).
- Indeed, Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers had also won exactly 50 of his first 95 Premier League games in charge of the Reds (D23 L22).
- Southampton have won just once in their last 14 Premier League games (D7 L6), keeping just one clean sheet in the process.
- Liverpool have scored more Premier League away goals in this campaign (34) than they managed in the entirety of 2016-17 (33).
- Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 29 Premier League goals this season (22 goals, 7 assists), the most by a Liverpool player in their debut season for the club in the competition.
- Salah has scored 19 left-footed goals in the Premier League this term – the joint-most by a player in a single season, alongside Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.
- Roberto Firmino has scored 20 goals in all competitions in a single season for the first time since 2013-14 with Hoffenheim (22).
- Firmino has scored and assisted in 12 Premier League games, more than any other player since the start of the 2015-16 season.
|Van Dijk return and Salah, Firmino skills give Klopp reason to be cheerful
|Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?
|Silva unsure over Neymar future as PSG prepare for Real Madrid
|Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start
|Liverpool win was ´nearly perfect´, says Klopp
|Barcelona must sweat for LaLiga - Valverde
|Iniesta cites ´wear and tear´ in frustrating Barcelona draw
|Benitez: I´d rather Newcastle beat relegation rivals than Man Utd
|Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis
|Southampton 0 Liverpool 2: Firmino and Salah move Reds to within two points of Man Utd
|Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism
|Barcelona 0 Getafe 0: Messi, Suarez frustrated to offer Atletico title boost
|Mourinho: United´s defeat to Newcastle was beautiful
|Man Utd defeat extends Mourinho´s St James´ Park hoodoo
|Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0: Ritchie strike keeps City 16 points clear
|Inter 2 Bologna 1: Karamoh breaks winless run
|Aston Villa 2 Birmingham City 0: Grealish stars as Bruce´s men go second
|Huddersfield Town 4 Bournemouth 1: Inspirational Mounie helps end five-game losing streak
|Pogba starts but no Rashford for Manchester United
|Young players need belief – Januzaj slams Van Gaal´s mismanagement
|Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance
|How is Biglia in the team? Maradona scathing on Argentina´s World Cup chances
|Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov
|Sanchez recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
|Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout
|Neymar anything but arrogant, says Trapp
|Pochettino believes Tottenham are better than ever ahead of Juventus showdown
|Emery: Confident PSG ready for Real Madrid
|He´ll score a lot of goals – Carvajal backs Benzema
|Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne
|PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
|Mourinho: I deserve an award for best-behaved manager
|It makes no sense – Mourinho rules out selling de Gea
|Zidane sure of team selection for Real Madrid-PSG tie
|Heynckes texted Bayern Munich congratulations from sickbed
|Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City
|Ramos: PSG tie meant Real Madrid eased off
|Trust the key for Conte as he confirms his commitment to Chelsea
|Too much being made of Chelsea´s troubles – Conte
|Cristiano Ronaldo hits first perfect hat-trick of LaLiga season
|Napoli 4 Lazio 1: Sarri´s men return to summit despite Hamsik scare
|Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 2: Ronaldo hits treble in pre-PSG cruise
|He deserves all the credit – Guardiola salutes four-goal Aguero
|Low committed to Germany amid Bayern links
|U.S. soccer elects Carlos Cordeiro as next president
|He´s not getting any praise - Moyes wants more from Arnautovic
|Bayern Munich 2 Schalke 1: Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record to lift Heynckes´ spirits
|Emery hasn´t decided XI to face Madrid
|Manchester City 5 Leicester City 1: De Bruyne inspires as Aguero scores four
|There´s a long way to go - Gattuso wants more from in-form Milan
|Dyche hoping for an end to injury nightmare
|Lambert in no mood to play the blame game with Adam and Jese
|Hodgson accepts Allardyce apology
|Swansea breathing fresh air and swimming for safety, Carvalhal proclaims
|Simeone hails ´extraordinary´ Griezmann
|Vardy sets Premier League record with Man City goal
|Lewandowski matches Heynckes´ scoring streak
|Reus display ´uplifting´ for Dortmund boss Stoger
|Championship Review: Sunderland spark sensational recovery, Wolves march on
|Toulouse 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Neymar stretches Ligue 1 lead ahead of Real Madrid tie
|Penalty hero Ryan hails Brighton´s spirit
|Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann narrows gap at top to six
|Stoke City 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Adam pays the penalty in frantic ending
|Mahrez on the bench for Manchester City clash
|West Ham 2 Watford 0: Hernandez & Arnautovic end winless run
|Swansea City 1 Burnley 0: Ki unlocks Clarets defence
|Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1: Toffees bounce back from Arsenal embarrassment
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg 0: Batshuayi helps give Reus a winning return
|Arsenal could not afford to lose to Tottenham, admits Wenger
|SPAL 0 AC Milan 4: Cutrone double helps Rossoneri extend unbeaten streak
|Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu
|Amazing Kane is a blessing and our future, says Pochettino
|Inter remain without Icardi for Bologna
|Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0: Kane settles derby to lift Spurs into third
|Valverde unsure about risking Pique again
|Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season
|Treble talk premature, says Barca boss Valverde
|Barella to Juventus ruled out by Cagliari president
|Vibe leaves Brentford for China
|Valverde: Barcelona need to be careful with Dembele
|Ghoulam out for a further month after knee surgery
|Conte ruing absence of ´fantastic´ Christensen
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 4: Bobo scores twice as leaders lay down marker
|Bernardeschi celebrated against Fiorentina ´out of respect for the fans´
|Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
|Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
|Morata hints at Real Madrid return
|Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
|Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
|Kane among the greats – Pochettino
|Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
|Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36
|Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola
|Guardiola wary of granting rest to relentless De Bruyne
|Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming
|Fiorentina 0 Juventus 2: Bernardeschi haunts Viola as Juve go top
|Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho
|Criticism of Zidane unfair - Makelele
|I left Arsenal for Man United to win everything, says Sanchez
|Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina
|PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
|Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery
|Copa final should be in a neutral stadium – Rakitic
|Mahrez denies going on strike after blocked Man City transfer
|´Focused´ Mahrez returns to Leicester training
|Pochettino: Wenger the last of his era
|Bong allegation could affect Rodriguez´s life after football – Pardew
|Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
|Gattuso surprised by ´complete´ Calhanoglu
|Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
|Rooney targets Everton manager role
|Sane closing in on Manchester City return
|Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
|Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
|Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
|New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
|Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
|Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
|Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
|Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
|That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
|Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
|Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
|Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
|Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
|O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
|Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
|Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
|Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
|Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final