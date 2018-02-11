PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo "lives and breathes goals" and Paris Saint-Germain will need to watch the forward closely, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.
Ronaldo found some form in LaLiga with a hat-trick in Madrid's 5-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.
The Portuguese star's performance came at a good time for Zidane's side, who host PSG in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday.
Zidane hailed the forward and said it was a reminder the Ligue 1 giants would need to be wary of the 33-year-old.
"We all know that he always wants to score goals and create chances. He lives and breathes goals," he said.
"He got three [on Saturday] and PSG will certainly have to keep close tabs on him.
Un partido cinco estrellas en el Bernabéu! #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/hNx570Eltv— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 10, 2018
"It's always a positive for the team when he gets his name on the scoresheet."
Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season, including 11 in 18 in LaLiga.
