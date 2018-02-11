Article

Mourinho refuses to rise to Souness´ Pogba criticism

11 February 2018 19:01

Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on Graeme Souness' criticism of Paul Pogba after Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Souness described Pogba as playing "like a schoolboy running after the ball in the playground" in a newspaper column, a week after the France international was dropped to the bench for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Pogba made an ineffective 66-minute contribution at St James' Park, replaced by Michael Carrick in the moments after Matt Ritchie scored the winning goal.

But Mourinho was not in the mood to field questions about Souness' comments at his post-match news conference.

"You ask Graeme Souness," he said. "Paul Souness (sic) comments and is responsible for his comments, not me."

Explaining his decision to remove Pogba on Sky Sports after the match, Mourinho said: "I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team defending in a compact block. 

"I tried that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick and to bring Alexis [Sanchez] to an area close to [Romelu] Lukaku, where he could be like a second striker.

"I was unlucky because they scored a goal in the seconds before that and then I'm going to face a different Newcastle."

Asked for his assessment of Pogba's performance, Mourinho added: "I don't analyse players individually."

Friday 9 February

23:30 Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola wary of granting rest to relentless De Bruyne
23:15 Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming
22:47 Fiorentina 0 Juventus 2: Bernardeschi haunts Viola as Juve go top
22:13 Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho
20:54 Criticism of Zidane unfair - Makelele
20:35 I left Arsenal for Man United to win everything, says Sanchez
20:16 Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina
20:08 PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
18:59 Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery
18:58 Copa final should be in a neutral stadium – Rakitic
18:49 Mahrez denies going on strike after blocked Man City transfer
18:05 ´Focused´ Mahrez returns to Leicester training
17:55 Pochettino: Wenger the last of his era
17:47 Bong allegation could affect Rodriguez´s life after football – Pardew
17:24 Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
16:32 Gattuso surprised by ´complete´ Calhanoglu
16:25 Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
16:11 Rooney targets Everton manager role
16:08 Sane closing in on Manchester City return
15:52 Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
15:47 Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
15:41 Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
15:30 New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
15:28 Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
15:21 Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
14:59 Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
14:44 Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
14:30 That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
14:10 Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
13:51 Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
13:41 Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
13:31 Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
13:18 O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
12:34 Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
12:15 Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
12:00 Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
11:54 Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
10:54 Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
10:24 Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
09:29 You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
07:36 ´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
06:51 Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
06:08 Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
04:09 Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
02:24 Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
02:03 Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
00:18 Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final

