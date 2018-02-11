Messi: Barcelona´s Champions League rivals are PSG & Manchester City

Lionel Messi believes Barcelona's main rivals for the Champions League are Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City - not Real Madrid.

Madrid face PSG in a blockbuster last-16 tie, with Zinedine Zidane's men seeking to lift the famous trophy for the third year in a row.

But Messi does not think Madrid - lagging 16 points behind Barca in LaLiga - will challenge due to their surprisingly poor form this season.

"Manchester City are one of the strongest teams around, as well as Paris Saint-Germain," four-time winner Messi told the Mirror.

"I also do not exclude Real Madrid in terms of quality and experience, even though they have not yet achieved the expected results.

"Then there is Bayern Munich, another great team who will play until the end.

"Today, however, the best are City and PSG."

Leo Messi in 2017:



Games 64

Goals 54 #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vkh65a7U8T — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 24, 2017

Barcelona face Premier League champions Chelsea in the last-16, with the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on February 20.