Leverkusen v Bayern, Schalke v Eintracht in DFL-Pokal semis

Bayern Munich will travel to Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, with last season's finalists Eintracht Frankfurt visiting Schalke.
A 2-1 win over Schalke on Saturday means a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title looks to be something of a formality for Bayern, who thumped Paderborn 6-0 in midweek to secure the showdown with Leverkusen.
Julian Brandt's double brought Leverkusen back from 2-0 down at home to Werder Bremen, who they then beat 4-2 in extra time thanks to goals from Karim Bellarabi and Kai Havertz.
Eintracht lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the final last season and eased past Mainz 3-0 in the quarter-finals, while Schalke were able to punctuate back-to-back Bundesliga losses by beating Wolfsburg 1-0.
And there you have it!
Here's our 2017/18 DFB-Pokal semi-final line-up...
Bayern have won the Pokal a record 18 times, with their past nine triumphs all completing domestic doubles.
The semi-finals will be played on April 17 and 18.
