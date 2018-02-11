Klopp hits 50 Premier League wins but where does the Liverpool boss rank?

Liverpool's 2-0 victory at Southampton took Jurgen Klopp to 50 Premier League wins – making him the ninth-fastest manager to the landmark.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has brought up his half-century in 95 matches, incidentally the same amount of Liverpool games it took Brendan Rodgers during his Anfield tenure.

Rodgers' spell at Swansea City means he does not make an overall top 10 headed by his old mentor Jose Mourinho.

The Manchester United manager's sensational initial tenure at Chelsea saw him race to 50 wins in an astonishing 63 games. Ex-Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini, a Premier League champion in 2013-14, comes in next best with 50 in 75 outings.

Pellegrini's predecessor Roberto Mancini chalked up 50 wins in 83 attempts – one game fewer than Alex Ferguson, whose final seasons at United were characterised by a memorable rivalry with the Italian.

Rafael Benitez wrought misery upon Mourinho on Sunday and comes in seventh on the list before two former Newcastle United managers, Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan.

Pep Guardiola is currently on 46 wins from 65 games with Manchester City, while Antonio Conte has 45 in 64 at Chelsea, meaning both men can overhaul everyone but Mourinho before the end of the season.

Fastest managers to 50 Premier League wins

1. Jose Mourinho (63 games)

2. Manuel Pellegrini (75 games)

3. Alex Ferguson (82 games)

4. Roberto Mancini (83 games)

5. Kenny Dalglish (91 games)

6. Kevin Keegan (92 games)

7. Rafael Benitez (93 games)

8. Arsene Wenger (94 games)

9. Jurgen Klopp (95 games)



10. David O'Leary (99 games)