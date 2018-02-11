Inter hero Karamoh surprised to start

Yann Karamoh says his selection to start against Bologna came as a surprise, but he could not be happier with his first goal in Italian football.

The French teenager joined Inter from Caen on an initial loan deal ahead of the 2017-18 campaign but has had to wait patiently for his chance in the first team.

After four substitute appearances in Serie A, Karamoh was named from the start at San Siro on Monday and scored a stunning left-footed winner in the 2-1 win to break an eight-match winless league run.

"It was a very important goal, my first in Italy and it came during a very important moment for the team and myself," he told Inter TV.

"Like every player in the world, I want to play but it's obviously up to the coach to decide.

Grande sforzo. Nessuno ha detto che è facile. Felicitations mon frère. #amala pic.twitter.com/soXnhlUACy — Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) February 11, 2018

"To be a starter was a bit of a surprise. The coach told me to make use of my pace and speak with my team-mates.

"To play at San Siro is incredible. To go off to applause was an indescribable feeling, but a wonderful one.

"It was important to get back to winning, we have important objectives and a return to the Champions League is key.

"My team-mates congratulated me for the goal which was nice. I dedicate the goal to my mum and my team-mates."

Coach Luciano Spalletti added: "He scored a great goal with his left foot. He has a great burst of pace, with some interruptions that he still has to work on.

"It is important to have quality players like him because our play has been a bit flat of late."