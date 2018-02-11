Hat-trick hero Ronaldo gifts Real Madrid shirt to UFC star Nurmagomedov

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo gifted the shirt he wore while scoring a hat-trick against Real Sociedad on Saturday to UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov, who will take on Tony Ferguson for the lightweight title at UFC 223 in April, was invited by Madrid to attend the 5-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The undefeated Russian revealed in 2016 that the pair started talking through Instagram and they met up to exchange gifts following the LaLiga match.

Ronaldo signed the shirt from his match-winning performance and gave it to Nurmagomedov, along with a football and an away jersey with the fighter's first name and the Portuguese's number seven on the back.

Nice to see you bro. pic.twitter.com/MMqLZDsEgJ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 11, 2018

Like Nurmagomedov, Ronaldo will no doubt be hoping Madrid, who trail Barcelona by 16 points in LaLiga and face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, are also still in the hunt for honours come April.