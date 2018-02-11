Aguero: City lucky to have De Bruyne

Manchester City are lucky to have star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to team-mate Sergio Aguero.

Aguero scored four goals as the Premier League leaders thrashed Leicester City 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

However, De Bruyne again starred – setting up three goals to take his tally to 14 assists in the league this season.

Aguero hailed his team-mate and said the Belgium international would star at any club around the world.

"Luckily, Kevin De Bruyne is playing for us, helping us to score," he told CityTV.

"I'm very happy because most of the goals come from his assists and I just have to hit the ball and obviously I'm very happy for him as well.

"He's a great player and every team in the world would love to have him."

Aguero has now scored 21 goals in 22 league games this season, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he has netted at least 20.

The Argentina international hopes City – who are 16 points clear atop the table – can continue their good form.

"I'm really happy personally because the goals are helping the team to win and obviously that's very important," Aguero said.

"Hopefully we can keep doing the same way."