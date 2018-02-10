Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger likened Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry and hopes the forward can follow in the footsteps of the club great.
After joining the Premier League side on deadline day, Aubameyang said he wanted to be like Henry – the club's all-time leading goalscorer.
The reported £56million signing made a fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium, scoring on his debut in a 5-1 win over Everton.
While he was cautious about comparing Aubameyang to Henry, Wenger said the Gabon international had similar traits.
"I would say [he is like] Thierry Henry with his quality of runs, but it's a bit too early to compare him to the best player ever who played here," the Frenchman said.
"He has played one game. But it's a good example to follow.
"His finish was brilliant. His finishing is good. You don't score by coincidence for so many years, if you score many goals. Even in five-a-side he's able to score goals, so when the guys can repeat that at the top level it means they have that quality.
"Running-wise, he's a good example to follow. But Thierry came a bit more to the ball as well, participated more in the game."
How will @HenrikhMkh and @Aubameyang7 fare in their first north London derby?— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 8, 2018
“Once the game has started, these guys have top-level experience. They know what’s important and that’s to focus on their performance.”#THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/3qONhsFnwn
Aubameyang scored prolifically for Borussia Dortmund before his switch to Arsenal in January.
Wenger has liked what he has seen from the forward, who will look to impress when his side visit Tottenham on Saturday.
"He looks to be a happy boy," Wenger said. "He has a positive smile and very professional attitude. It's a bit early for me to tell you more about him – it's only one week.
"I met him a few times before by coincidence and he looks highly focused on his job. He looks a guy who needs to be completely focused, involved in his team. He looks to me like that."
|Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
|Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
|Morata hints at Real Madrid return
|Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
|Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
|Kane among the greats – Pochettino
|Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
|Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36
|Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola
|Guardiola wary of granting rest to relentless De Bruyne
|Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming
|Fiorentina 0 Juventus 2: Bernardeschi haunts Viola as Juve go top
|Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho
|Criticism of Zidane unfair - Makelele
|I left Arsenal for Man United to win everything, says Sanchez
|Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina
|PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
|Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery
|Copa final should be in a neutral stadium – Rakitic
|Mahrez denies going on strike after blocked Man City transfer
|´Focused´ Mahrez returns to Leicester training
|Pochettino: Wenger the last of his era
|Bong allegation could affect Rodriguez´s life after football – Pardew
|Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
|Gattuso surprised by ´complete´ Calhanoglu
|Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
|Rooney targets Everton manager role
|Sane closing in on Manchester City return
|Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
|Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
|Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
|New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
|Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
|Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
|Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
|Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
|That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
|Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
|Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
|Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
|Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
|O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
|Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
|Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
|Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
|Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk