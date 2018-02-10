Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger likened Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry and hopes the forward can follow in the footsteps of the club great.

After joining the Premier League side on deadline day, Aubameyang said he wanted to be like Henry – the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The reported £56million signing made a fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium, scoring on his debut in a 5-1 win over Everton.

While he was cautious about comparing Aubameyang to Henry, Wenger said the Gabon international had similar traits.

"I would say [he is like] Thierry Henry with his quality of runs, but it's a bit too early to compare him to the best player ever who played here," the Frenchman said.

"He has played one game. But it's a good example to follow.

"His finish was brilliant. His finishing is good. You don't score by coincidence for so many years, if you score many goals. Even in five-a-side he's able to score goals, so when the guys can repeat that at the top level it means they have that quality.

"Running-wise, he's a good example to follow. But Thierry came a bit more to the ball as well, participated more in the game."

How will @HenrikhMkh and @Aubameyang7 fare in their first north London derby?



“Once the game has started, these guys have top-level experience. They know what’s important and that’s to focus on their performance.”#THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/3qONhsFnwn — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 8, 2018

Aubameyang scored prolifically for Borussia Dortmund before his switch to Arsenal in January.

Wenger has liked what he has seen from the forward, who will look to impress when his side visit Tottenham on Saturday.

"He looks to be a happy boy," Wenger said. "He has a positive smile and very professional attitude. It's a bit early for me to tell you more about him – it's only one week.

"I met him a few times before by coincidence and he looks highly focused on his job. He looks a guy who needs to be completely focused, involved in his team. He looks to me like that."