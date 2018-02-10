Vardy sets Premier League record with Man City goal

Jamie Vardy claimed another Premier League record with a goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Vardy capitalised on a mistake from Nicolas Otamendi to run through and thump a low shot out of Ederson's reach to cancel out Raheem Sterling's third-minute opener.

And the goal means the Foxes forward has struck against all of the 'Big Six' Premier League sides this season - netting in matches with City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Vardy has struck in four consecutive Premier League matches but he remains some way short of the 11 straight games in which he found the net during Leicester's stunning 2015-16 title triumph.