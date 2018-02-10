Article

Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0: Kane settles derby to lift Spurs into third

10 February 2018 15:21

Harry Kane gave Tottenham's top-four hopes a lift as his header secured a 1-0 win over rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

The England striker powered home Ben Davies' cross in the 49th minute to avenge Spurs' 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in November in the first north London derby to take place at Wembley since 1993.

The victory lifts Mauricio Pochettino's side into third place in the table, having played a game more than Liverpool and Chelsea, while Arsenal slip to six points adrift of the coveted Champions League spots.

Arsene Wenger named Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in attack but the Gunners looked a shadow of the attacking force that put five past Everton last week.

Spurs likewise had few chances in a poor first half but Kane made amends with his 23rd league goal of the season, his seventh top-flight derby strike in as many games.

The home side missed good opportunities to extend their lead but they rarely looked in danger of conceding an equaliser, as Arsenal slipped to an eighth loss of a league season that looks set to end in disappointment again.

Both teams struggled in a turgid first half, although Kane wasted a glorious opportunity 25 minutes in when he headed Christian Eriksen's cross over the bar when unmarked near the six-yard box.

The Gunners' final ball was far too often letting them down on their rare forays forward, with Mkhitaryan particularly guilty of some poor crossing from promising positions, although Dele Alli likewise failed to pick out Eriksen at the end of a promising Spurs move.

Four minutes after the break, though, Spurs found the breakthrough. Davies was given space to left of the area to swing in an inviting cross, and Kane rose highest to power a header into the bottom-left corner.

Kane should have scored again three minutes later, glancing a free header wide after Eric Dier was allowed time to cross, and Petr Cech palmed away a fierce half-volley from the striker as Spurs went in search of a second.

The Arsenal goalkeeper, who has now gone nine games without a clean sheet to leave him on 199 in the Premier League, then had to tip over an Eriksen free-kick from 20 yards to keep his side in the match.

Wenger made an attacking change, bringing on Alexandre Lacazette for the ineffective Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi for Mohamed Elneny, but it was Jack Wilshere who nearly equalised with a curling strike that Hugo Lloris clawed away from the top corner.

The visitors were starting to look exposed at the back and Spurs wasted three chances on the break, with Son blazing over the bar, Alli prodding wide when one-on-one with Cech and substitute Erik Lamela seeing an effort blocked wide at the right-hand post.

Lacazette spurned two chances to prove Arsenal's hero in the closing minutes, volleying way over the bar before side-footing well wide after escaping Davinson Sanchez, as Spurs held on for a win that takes them a point above Liverpool and two clear of Chelsea, although both have a game in hand.

 

Key Opta Stats:

- Spurs have kept a clean sheet in consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since September 1975.
- Mauricio Pochettino's side have scored in their last 15 Premier League games – the longest current run in the division. 
- Kane is also only the second player to score in four consecutive home Premier League appearances against Arsenal, after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink between 1997 and 2001.
- Petr Cech has now gone nine Premier League games without a clean sheet, his longest ever run in the competition.
- The Gunners have lost three consecutive away league games for the first time since a run of four in April 2017.

- In meetings between 'big six' sides in the Premier League this season, no side has won more points in home games than Spurs (9 – W3 D0 L1).

Sponsored links

Saturday 10 February

23:30 Trust the key for Conte as he confirms his commitment to Chelsea
23:30 Too much being made of Chelsea´s troubles – Conte
23:00 Cristiano Ronaldo hits first perfect hat-trick of LaLiga season
22:40 Napoli 4 Lazio 1: Sarri´s men return to summit despite Hamsik scare
22:33 Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 2: Ronaldo hits treble in pre-PSG cruise
21:27 He deserves all the credit – Guardiola salutes four-goal Aguero
20:52 Low committed to Germany amid Bayern links
20:45 U.S. soccer elects Carlos Cordeiro as next president
20:36 He´s not getting any praise - Moyes wants more from Arnautovic
20:33 Bayern Munich 2 Schalke 1: Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record to lift Heynckes´ spirits
20:24 Emery hasn´t decided XI to face Madrid
20:23 Manchester City 5 Leicester City 1: De Bruyne inspires as Aguero scores four
20:15 There´s a long way to go - Gattuso wants more from in-form Milan
20:06 Dyche hoping for an end to injury nightmare
19:51 Lambert in no mood to play the blame game with Adam and Jese
19:50 Hodgson accepts Allardyce apology
19:49 Swansea breathing fresh air and swimming for safety, Carvalhal proclaims
19:49 Simeone hails ´extraordinary´ Griezmann
19:42 Vardy sets Premier League record with Man City goal
19:27 Lewandowski matches Heynckes´ scoring streak
19:26 Reus display ´uplifting´ for Dortmund boss Stoger
18:54 Championship Review: Sunderland spark sensational recovery, Wolves march on
18:52 Toulouse 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Neymar stretches Ligue 1 lead ahead of Real Madrid tie
18:35 Penalty hero Ryan hails Brighton´s spirit
18:08 Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann narrows gap at top to six
18:01 Stoke City 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Adam pays the penalty in frantic ending
17:59 Mahrez on the bench for Manchester City clash
17:58 West Ham 2 Watford 0: Hernandez & Arnautovic end winless run
17:56 Swansea City 1 Burnley 0: Ki unlocks Clarets defence
17:54 Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1: Toffees bounce back from Arsenal embarrassment
17:26 Borussia Dortmund 2 Hamburg 0: Batshuayi helps give Reus a winning return
17:18 Arsenal could not afford to lose to Tottenham, admits Wenger
16:51 SPAL 0 AC Milan 4: Cutrone double helps Rossoneri extend unbeaten streak
16:48 Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu
16:12 Amazing Kane is a blessing and our future, says Pochettino
15:33 Inter remain without Icardi for Bologna
15:21 Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0: Kane settles derby to lift Spurs into third
15:15 Valverde unsure about risking Pique again
14:58 Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season
14:40 Treble talk premature, says Barca boss Valverde
14:31 Barella to Juventus ruled out by Cagliari president
14:05 Vibe leaves Brentford for China
14:01 Valverde: Barcelona need to be careful with Dembele
13:45 Ghoulam out for a further month after knee surgery
13:22 Conte ruing absence of ´fantastic´ Christensen
12:31 Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 4: Bobo scores twice as leaders lay down marker
11:33 Bernardeschi celebrated against Fiorentina ´out of respect for the fans´
10:26 Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
09:53 Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
08:10 Morata hints at Real Madrid return
05:11 Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
04:06 Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
02:34 Kane among the greats – Pochettino
01:12 Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
00:58 Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36

Friday 9 February

23:30 Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola
23:30 Guardiola wary of granting rest to relentless De Bruyne
23:15 Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming
22:47 Fiorentina 0 Juventus 2: Bernardeschi haunts Viola as Juve go top
22:13 Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho
20:54 Criticism of Zidane unfair - Makelele
20:35 I left Arsenal for Man United to win everything, says Sanchez
20:16 Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina
20:08 PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
18:59 Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery
18:58 Copa final should be in a neutral stadium – Rakitic
18:49 Mahrez denies going on strike after blocked Man City transfer
18:05 ´Focused´ Mahrez returns to Leicester training
17:55 Pochettino: Wenger the last of his era
17:47 Bong allegation could affect Rodriguez´s life after football – Pardew
17:24 Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
16:32 Gattuso surprised by ´complete´ Calhanoglu
16:25 Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
16:11 Rooney targets Everton manager role
16:08 Sane closing in on Manchester City return
15:52 Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
15:47 Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
15:41 Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
15:30 New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
15:28 Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
15:21 Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
14:59 Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
14:44 Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
14:30 That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
14:10 Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
13:51 Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
13:41 Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
13:31 Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
13:18 O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
12:34 Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
12:15 Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
12:00 Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
11:54 Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
10:54 Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
10:24 Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
09:29 You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
07:36 ´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
06:51 Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
06:08 Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
04:09 Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
02:24 Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
02:03 Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
00:18 Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final

Thursday 8 February

23:23 Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
22:12 PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
21:00 PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
20:45 Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
20:34 Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
19:21 Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
19:19 Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
18:58 FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
18:15 Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
17:30 Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
17:21 Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
17:21 Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
17:10 Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
16:54 Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
16:36 Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
16:21 Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
16:03 Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
15:50 Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
15:48 Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
15:11 Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
14:58 Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
14:45 Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
14:22 Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
13:59 Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
13:48 Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
13:10 Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
12:56 Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
12:32 English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
11:20 Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
09:47 Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
06:40 PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
05:57 Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
05:14 Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
04:20 Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
04:17 Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
03:25 Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
03:06 He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
01:57 Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
01:51 Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
00:38 Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk

Facebook

18+ GambleAware