There´s a long way to go - Gattuso wants more from in-form Milan

Gennaro Gattuso concedes AC Milan's 4-0 win over SPAL masks how much his side "suffered" to put themselves in such a position and insists there is still room for improvement from his in-form team.

Patrick Cutrone scored twice, with Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini adding late goals, as the Rossoneri extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games.

While delighted to pick up three points on their travels, Gattuso acknowledged his side had faced a few testing moments in the first half following Cutrone's second-minute opener.

Federico Viviani hit the post with a free-kick as lowly SPAL threatened to equalise before the break, albeit Milan made the most of the reprieve to dominate proceedings in the second half.

"We put in a good performance. The 4-0 result wasn't unfair as such, but didn't reflect how much we suffered when only 1-0 up," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

"The important thing is to persevere and not think all our problems have been resolved. I reminded the team of where we were two months ago, how many issues we had and pointed out this is the start, not the finish line.

"For 15-20 minutes after taking the lead, Manuel Lazzari was torturing us and we ended up having to put Hakan Calhanoglu marking him. He caused us huge problems.

"I want Ricardo Rodriguez to give more width to the team. I want to see three or four men in the box whenever we put in a cross. I want to see the chain reaction down the right and left flanks.

"We've improved a lot and there's a long way to go."

Milan will hope to continue their streak when they face Ludogorets in Europa League action on Thursday before then playing host to Sampdoria next Sunday in Serie A.