Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery

Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo always step up in the biggest games, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery warned.

While Ronaldo has struggled in LaLiga this season, the Portuguese star has netted nine times in six Champions League games.

That has helped Madrid into the last 16 in their bid to win three consecutive Champions League titles, with PSG awaiting.

Emery said he was unwilling to underestimate Madrid – who are 19 points behind Barcelona in LaLiga – because they had a squad of players that stepped up in key moments.

"Right now, Real Madrid are the best team in the world, in terms of the number of trophies they've won and the fact that they have the best players," he told a news conference Friday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is an example. In the biggest games, the best players turn up.

"They have those kinds of players and we do too."

The first leg of the last-16 tie will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Wednesday.