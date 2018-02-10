Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season

Marco Reus will make his first appearance of 2017-18 when Borussia Dortmund entertain Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Reus has been out of action since sustaining a partial tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Dortmund's DFB-Pokal final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last May.

He will feature from the start at Signal Iduna Park in an attacking line-up that also includes Andre Schurrle, Shinji Kagawa, Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi.

Germany international Reus has been plagued by injuries over the past three years but will hope to string together an impressive run of form ahead of the World Cup.

Dortmund's starting XI also sees Manuel Akanji handed his first start having made his debut off the bench in last week's 3-2 victory over Cologne.