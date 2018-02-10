Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 2: Ronaldo hits treble in pre-PSG cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid hit form ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, demolishing Real Sociedad 5-2.

Madrid had only won one of their last five home games in all competitions but Sociedad made for ideal opponents on Saturday, losing at the Santiago Bernabeu for the ninth time in a row.

Lucas Vazquez has made more Madrid appearances than any other player under Zinedine Zidane and he scored the opener in the first minute, heading in Ronaldo's cross.

Ronaldo extended Madrid's lead with a first-time finish from Marcelo's low centre after he was unwisely left unmarked in the middle of the visitors' box and he headed home his second before half-time after Toni Kroos had picked out the top-right corner with a sublime strike.