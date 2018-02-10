Penalty hero Ryan hails Brighton´s spirit

Mat Ryan believes his late penalty save and consequent defensive work from Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert that saved a point for Brighton and Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw at Stoke City is indicative of the spirit in the squad.

The Australia goalkeeper made a stunning 88th-minute penalty save from Charlie Adam at the bet365 Stadium, after Dale Stephens had pushed Jese Rodriguez, before Dunk denied the midfielder a tap in from the rebound with an excellent challenge.

And Stoke were denied again as Knockaert made a superb goalline clearance when Mame Biram Diouf met Adam's corner with a powerful header.

"It looked like a pretty soft penalty - but I was fortunate to pick the right way and keep it out - and straight after that Lewis Dunk making that tackle and then Anthony Knockaert blocking on the line - it just shows how much character there is in this team," Ryan said in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"It's vital to take points off teams around us in the league and we did that today, but we have to be more ruthless.

"We're on a decent run at the moment, with two home games next up, so hopefully we can get two home wins."

Brighton had taken a first-half lead when Jose Izquierdo completed a brilliant team move, only for Xherdan Shaqiri to level after the break with a composed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Izquierdo's goal was reward for a fine showing, and Ryan added: "His confidence seems to be growing and growing, that's only good for us and him."

Adam's late miss means Stoke remain in the bottom three, while Brighton are three points above the drop zone in 13th.