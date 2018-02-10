Low committed to Germany amid Bayern links

Joachim Low has dismissed speculation that he could take control of Bayern Munich next season after leading Germany at the 2018 World Cup.

Low's future with the national team has become uncertain in recent weeks after he was heavily linked with replacing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Reports have suggested Zidane will leave the Santiago Bernabeu should they exit the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos having already been dumped out of the Copa del Rey and finding themselves way off the pace in LaLiga.

But Bayern have emerged as a rival for his signature with Jupp Heynckes only in charge until the end of the season after replacing Carlo Ancelotti in October.

Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with a future Bayern role, but Low insists he will not be in the running.

"I have a contract with the DFB [German Football Federation] until 2020," Low told Sky.

"The World Cup is around the corner and I am fully focused on it."

And the 58-year-old has backed Heynckes to continue after he turned around their fortunes after a stuttering start under Ancelotti.

"[Heynckes is doing] a sensationally good job," he added. "Bayern and also many fans in Germany wish that he continues."