Lewandowski matches Heynckes´ scoring streak

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski joined manager Jupp Heynckes in the Bundesliga record books after continuing his scoring streak on home soil.

The Polish striker tucked away a rebound six minutes into Saturday's fixture with Schalke at the Allianz Arena, meaning he has now found the net in each of his side's first 11 home league games this season.

Heynckes achieved the same feat back in the 1972-73 campaign while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, but the German wasn't on hand to congratulate Lewandowski equalling his tally.

The 72-year-old was forced to stay at home with flu instead of attending the game, leaving assistant coach Peter Hermann in charge of the Bavarian giants.

Lewandowski will have to wait for the chance to make it 12 games in a row - Bayern's next home game in the league is not until February 24, when they host Hertha Berlin.