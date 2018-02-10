Kane among the greats – Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino labelled Harry Kane one of the "greatest strikers" as he offered a comparison to the likes of Lionel Messi and Pele.

Kane, 24, has continued to star this season, scoring 22 Premier League goals to take his tally to 100 overall in the competition.

The England international has won back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots and is on track to better his tallies of previous campaigns.

While Pochettino was unwilling to say whether Kane could dominate elsewhere, he believes the same could be said about some of the greatest players ever.

"It is too difficult to know. Only I know that a striker like him in England, in Germany, in Spain, he is top," he said.

"People say if Messi moved to England would he be the same? It’s like [Diego] Maradona, if he played today would he be the same?

"The same with [Alfredo] Di Stefano, [Johan] Cruyff, Pele."

@HKane receives a commemorative photo, signed by board, coaches and squad, to mark his achievement of being the first Spurs player to score 100 @premierleague goals. #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/336S1CK7dB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2018

Kane has scored at least 20 Premier League goals in four consecutive seasons and Pochettino lauded the forward's improvement.

"It is difficult to find another striker who has improved like he has improved," he said.

"And the impact in Premier League, the best league in the world, because you listen, people in Spain say Spain is the best league, the same in Italy but come on, I was in France, in Spain. People keep their eyes on England, the best league is here.

"To have the impact Harry has had is so difficult and that is why for me he is one of the greatest strikers."