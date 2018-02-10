Inter remain without Icardi for Bologna

Mauro Icardi will have to wait to reach 100 Serie A goals after being left out of Inter's squad for Sunday's clash with Bologna at San Siro.

Icardi's 18 goals in 22 league matches has taken him one short of three figures in the Italian top flight, 89 of them coming for the Nerazzurri.

His form this season reignited speculation he could swap Milan for Real Madrid, but Inter held onto their prize asset during the January transfer window.

Luciano Spalletti has not been able to use Icardi since the deadline, though, the striker missing last weekend's encounter with Crotone due to a muscle injury.

And he will be absent once more when Bologna visit Milan, with Italy international Eder expected to lead the line again.

"Unfortunately, Icardi cannot be a part of the match, he tried to stay with the group but in the movements with the ball he feels a bit of pain," Spalletti said.

"The tests done with the doctors led to the conclusion that it is better to wait."