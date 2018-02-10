Hodgson accepts Allardyce apology

Roy Hodgson says he accepted an apology from Sam Allardyce before Crystal Palace's visit to Everton over insulting remarks made by his fellow manager in 2016.

Allardyce was heard mocking Hodgson's speech impediment by referring to him as "Woy" during a conversation secretly recorded by undercover newspaper reporters.

The former Bolton and Blackburn boss also discussed circumventing Football Association transfer regulations, prompting him to step down from his role as England coach, having taken charge of just one match after being appointed as Hodgson's successor.

Ahead of Palace's trip to Merseyside, Hodgson indicated his relationship with Allardyce had been damaged by the incident.

But, speaking after his team's 3-1 loss at Goodison Park on Saturday, the veteran manager told a news conference Allardyce had sought and received his forgiveness.

"Sam called me on Thursday and I was happy to accept that apology," Hodgson said.

"That incident is long into the distant past."

Asked if he would be willing to share a drink with Allardyce, Hodgson replied: "We've a train to catch so I don't think there will be time."

Everton, who won thanks to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies, had to withdraw Seamus Coleman at half-time in what was just his second start since returning from a broken leg.

Allardyce, though, informed reporters the Republic of Ireland defender's latest fitness issue is not linked to that serious problem.

"I don't know what Seamus' injury is, but he's going for a scan tomorrow," the Everton manager said. "It's unrelated to his broken leg. It's more a muscle injury.

"The scan will be taken tomorrow but we are going warm weather training next week which is good, a bit of warmth, a bit of sea. It helps injuries recover quicker."

Of Everton's on-loan Manchester City defender, who was also withdrawn just before the break, he added: "Eliaquim Mangala came off with a knee injury and we got a third injury to Gana [Idrissa Gueye] towards the end which doesn't seem too bad, but we coped."