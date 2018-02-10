Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu

Jupp Heynckes will not be in the dugout when Bayern Munich take on Schalke on Saturday due to illness.

The 72-year-old is bedbound with flu, meaning assistant coach Peter Hermann will lead the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena.

An official club statement read: "Bayern will have to make do without Jupp Heynckes in the top clash against Schalke.

"The head coach has to stay in bed due to a heavy bout of flu and will not be in the dugout."

Get well soon, Jupp!



Bayern will hope to restore their 18-point lead at the Bundesliga summit with a victory after RB Leipzig closed in with a 2-0 win over Augsburg on Friday.