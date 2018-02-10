Related

Ghoulam out for a further month after knee surgery

10 February 2018 13:45

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam will spend another month on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a fractured patella in his right knee.

Ghoulam has been out of action for Napoli since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee during the 4-2 Champions League group stage defeat to Manchester City on November 1.

The Algeria international returned to first-team training last month but suffered a setback in his recovery and required an operation.

"Ghoulam was operated on at Villa Stuart by Professor [Pierpaolo] Mariana due to a transverse fracture of the right patella," a Napoli statement announced.

"The intervention was perfectly successful. Faouzi will start rehabilitation [on Saturday]. He will be evaluated in 15 days and should return to the training pitch in a month."

Napoli slipped to second in Serie A after Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday, but Maurizio Sarri's side can return to the summit with victory over Lazio on Saturday.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 24 +39 63
2 Juventus 24 +46 62
3 Lazio 24 +26 46
4 Internazionale 23 +20 45
5 Roma 23 +16 44

