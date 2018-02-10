Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36

Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller died of cancer at the age of 36, another of his old clubs, Celtic, announced.

Miller, who won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland over a 16-year career, broke through at Celtic before he moved to Old Trafford in 2004.

It was reported in November that Miller was suffering with cancer, his former clubs rallying around him and his family.

Miller's death on Friday brought tributes from a number of his former clubs – including Leeds United, Hibernian and Sunderland.

"Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Leeds midfielder Liam Miller," the Championship club wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Football Federation Australia confirmed a moment's silence will be held before the match between Sydney FC and Melbourne City, one of three A-League teams Miller played for in a three-year spell in Australia.

"There has been an outpouring of emotion and respect from clubs, players, and fans following the tragic loss of Liam Miller," A-League chief Greg O'Rourke said in a statement. "That underlines the esteem in which Liam was and will always be held."

Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/k87wINacg3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2018

Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.



RIP Liam, YNWA. pic.twitter.com/vMkT1CtJ2m — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 9, 2018

Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #LUFC midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/4rtm5yOL1v — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 9, 2018

We are saddened to hear this evening that former #SAFC midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/MQqL3x2acN — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 9, 2018

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Hibernian midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/XWURtc72M3 — Hibernian FC (@HibsOfficial) February 9, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of former team mate Liam Miller. With him not so long ago when with @PHXRisingFC against his @RealMonarchs . Just an amazing guy!! Thoughts and prays with his family — Peter Ramage (@peterramage83) February 9, 2018