Dyche hoping for an end to injury nightmare

Sean Dyche hopes a two-week break will help ease Burnley's injury nightmare and help the Clarets turn their miserable Premier League form around.

Burnley's 1-0 defeat to Swansea City extended their winless run to 10 matches in the top flight, an unwanted streak that stretches all the way back to a victory over Stoke City in mid-December.

Dyche's men have only taken five points in that time, but remain in seventh position in the table, although they are nervously looking over their shoulder as the bottom half close in.

Saturday's trip to south Wales saw Burnley without seven first-team players, including Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski and Steven Defour.

And while all seven are unlikely to return for their home clash with Southampton on February 24, Dyche hopes they can welcome back a few to ease the workload.

FULL-TIME Swansea 1-0 Burnley



Ki Sung-yueng's late strike gives Swansea the points #SWABUR pic.twitter.com/YugQSh5qJC — Premier League (@premierleague) February 10, 2018

"There's no other thing to say other than we've got to stick at it, it's our job to correct the run, mine as manager and the players, but within that, the margins are so fine," he said.

"When we were winning, I did say they were tight games, but I think the performances were stronger in general. But we had a stronger squad, fully fit.

"We have got a lot of injuries and it's just about taking its toll now. I think the lads have done well, but it is taking its toll, so the next two weeks will be important, to see if we can get some of them back. I do think [we] need reinforcements.

"We are in every game and that's pleasing, but we have to correct the run we are on, quite obviously, and we do need some of those players back fit.

"This group have given me everything and they now need to see their mates back fit, so the squad has more depth to it."