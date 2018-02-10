Cristiano Ronaldo hits first perfect hat-trick of LaLiga season

Cristiano Ronaldo hit top form ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring the first perfect hat-trick of the LaLiga season in a 5-2 thumping of Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo provided the assist for Lucas Vazquez's first-minute goal in a comfortable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, going on to score his first Madrid treble of the campaign.

The Portugal superstar tucked away Marcelo's cutback with a firm right-footed finish to add Madrid's second and he was on target again before the break by heading in Luka Modric's right-wing corner.

And with Zinedine Zidane leaving his talismanic forward on for the full 90 minutes despite the looming clash with PSG, he wrapped up his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go.

Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli spilled a Gareth Bale shot, allowing Ronaldo to collect the loose ball and slot into the open goal with his left foot.

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score a perfect hat-trick in La Liga this season (right foot, left foot and head). Machine. pic.twitter.com/OPU0bdQ8OR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2018

Ronaldo - who has hit 15 home LaLiga goals against La Real, his favourite opponents at the Bernabeu - had a slow start to the campaign but has been resurgent since the mid-season break, scoring seven goals - more than any other player in LaLiga in 2018.

Madrid host PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday, with Zidane having accepted his fate may be decided by the meeting after a poor LaLiga title defence and a shock loss to Leganes in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.