Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit

Juventus must raise their level when they face Tottenham in the Champions League next week if they want to progress beyond the last 16, says Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri warmed up for Spurs' visit on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in Serie A, a victory that moves them back on top of the table at Napoli's expense.

Friday's result was not as easy as the scoreline may suggest, though, with Juve struggling to find a way through Fiorentina in the first half.

Former Fiorentina prodigy Federico Bernardeschi eventually found a way through, though, before Gonzalo Higuain wrapped things up late on.

While pleased with his side's patience and ruthlessness in front of goal, Allegri acknowledged they will have to be better when Harry Kane and Spurs head to Turin.

"Going through would be nice, but we have to be careful," he told Premium Sport.

"[Spurs] have excellent technique, but Champions League games are tight.

"We must play better."

Paulo Dybala missed Juve's latest victory and Allegri remains unsure whether the Argentine playmaker will be available in Europe.

"Paulo's working in a different way to the squad, but we hope he'll be available," he added.

"It's very difficult. I can't take risks with him as he's a very important player and we need him in the best condition.

"We have four players out, but we can't rush them back and then lose them even longer."