Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey

Arsene Wenger is confident midfield duo Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey can be tied down to new deals at Arsenal.

Much of the uncertainty regarding contracts at the Emirates Stadium over the past year has finally been resolved, with Alexis Sanchez sold to Manchester United and Mesut Ozil committing his long-term future to the Gunners.

The saga of those two high-earning stars, who were out of contract at the end of this season, followed the club's contentious decision to award Wenger a two-year extension at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Wilshere is into the final six months of his Arsenal deal but has enjoyed an impressive resurgence of late, having spent last term on loan at Bournemouth following an injury-ravaged spell.

The Daily Telegraph reports the England international is close to accepting terms lower in basic salary than his current contract but with the potential to be worth more depending on appearance-related incentives.

"We try to make progress and I told you that many times for [Mesut] Ozil," said Wenger.

"I'm positive because I want him to stay. I do the maximum I can to make him happy."

Good to be back with the team focused ahead of tomorrow welcome to the club @aubameyang97 pic.twitter.com/a76qRzktHq — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) February 2, 2018

Wales international Ramsey scored his first career hat-trick in last weekend's 5-1 thumping of Everton.

His present deal lasts until June 2019 and, despite the recent experiences of key players running their contracts down, Wenger is relaxed over the 27-year-old's future.

"He is a little bit different because there is less time-constraint than with Jack," he added.

"With Jack it is now. With Aaron, do we lose two weeks or three weeks? It doesn't matter much. I want him to stay as well."