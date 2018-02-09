Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says his decision to name six substitutes against Burnley was a question of timing rather than a form of protest.
After the Manchester City manager failed to fill his bench for last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, the move was criticised by pundits including Gary Neville.
"I think it's a joke, I absolutely think it's a joke," former Manchester United defender Neville told Sky Sports.
City were without Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and John Stones due to injury, with Guardiola citing a late withdrawal from David Silva for his choice to name a squad of 17.
"I think it's the first time in my life but all the players were injured, believe me," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.
"David trained with us that day. On that day, at four in the afternoon, he did a training session. That's why I did not call another player.
"During the training session he said he wasn't ready and after that I said, 'Go to the second team', but in one hour and a half the second team were going to play a game.
"So I thought I am not going to call a player to go to the bench when normally the substitute is Brahim [Diaz] or maybe Yaya [Toure] or another one.
"That was the reason why. Normally, of course, you would have 18 players. It was the first time in my life, it was an exception.
"If the training session had been at 10 in the morning, 11 in the morning it would have been 18 players. But it is not a big issue, it's okay."
.@LeroySane19 and @gabrieljesus33 are nearing the end of their road to recovery! #mancity pic.twitter.com/HidR5mXX4c— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2018
And Guardiola hit out at Neville, who was in charge of Valencia for four months before being sacked by the LaLiga club in his sole managerial job to date.
"He has to know this guy, the pundit, he has to know my job is serious," Guardiola said of Neville's comment.
"Never is it a joke. My job is so serious. He should know that because he was a manager for a short time."
Asked if he would consider naming a squad short of the full complement again, Guardiola added: "I don't know. Management is not a book, where every time you have to do the same things.
"Sometimes I speak to the team in one way, the other week in another way. All the other managers are the same. It is not a book where we have to follow the rules.
"Of course, the prestigious pundit [Neville] can say whatever he wants, but I take the decisions."
City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium, but Silva could again be absent due to injury.
"He had a tough kick against West Brom and here it is painful," Guardiola said. "It's not a big problem, but it's a kick where you need time.
"He trained today but he doesn't feel right and I would prefer he recovers. He is so important for us."
Already feeling much better. Back in running training #inSané #LS19 pic.twitter.com/dJCNNCe5Ml— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 9, 2018
With City without Silva and Sane, a move for Riyad Mahrez failed at the end of the January transfer window.
The Foxes winger subsequently missed Leicester's two matches, but Guardiola refuted claims his side were to blame for the situation.
"Leicester came to pick up Kelechi [Iheanacho], we did it," Guardiola said.
"In all the transfers, clubs call the clubs. It's simple like that. After that we are not involved in anything.
"It's a decision for the player and for the club. Not for Manchester City.
"I wish as soon as possible [Mahrez] can come back and play because he is an extraordinary player."
|Neymar and Mbappe have PSG privileges, says Rabiot
|Chelsea at a crossroads, admits Cahill
|Morata hints at Real Madrid return
|Ronaldo, Madrid deliver in big games – Emery
|Wenger cautious over Aubameyang, Henry comparisons
|Kane among the greats – Pochettino
|Allegri demands Juve improvements ahead of Spurs visit
|Former Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller dies aged 36
|Silva injury behind six subs controversy - Guardiola
|Guardiola wary of granting rest to relentless De Bruyne
|Millwall 1 Cardiff City 1: Disallowed goal leaves Warnock fuming
|Fiorentina 0 Juventus 2: Bernardeschi haunts Viola as Juve go top
|Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho
|Criticism of Zidane unfair - Makelele
|I left Arsenal for Man United to win everything, says Sanchez
|Buffon and Allegri reach Juventus landmarks against Fiorentina
|PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
|Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery
|Copa final should be in a neutral stadium – Rakitic
|Mahrez denies going on strike after blocked Man City transfer
|´Focused´ Mahrez returns to Leicester training
|Pochettino: Wenger the last of his era
|Bong allegation could affect Rodriguez´s life after football – Pardew
|Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
|Gattuso surprised by ´complete´ Calhanoglu
|Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
|Rooney targets Everton manager role
|Sane closing in on Manchester City return
|Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
|Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
|Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
|New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
|Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
|Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
|Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
|Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
|That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
|Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
|Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
|Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
|Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
|O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
|Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
|Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
|Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
|Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk