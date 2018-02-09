Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Robin van Persie scored his first goal for Feyenoord since leaving the Eredivisie club 14 years ago.
Van Persie scored within 50 seconds of his introduction on Thursday as reigning Dutch champions Feyenoord defeated Groningen 3-0.
The 34-year-old returned to his boyhood club last month, having initially left Feyenoord in 2004 for Arsenal before moving on to United and Fenerbahce.
And Van Persie gave fans at De Kuip plenty to smile about after he produced a powerful strike from inside the box to put Feyenoord 3-0 ahead with 11 minutes remaining.
50 – Robin van Persie scored 50 seconds after coming on against FC Groningen. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/IFPSkCOMHN— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 8, 2018
Feyenoord are fourth in Eredivisie, 19 points behind leaders and rivals PSV.
13y358d - Robin van Persie has scored his first Eredivisie goal in 13 years and 358 days, when he netted against ADO Den Haag (Feb 15, 2004). Class.— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 8, 2018
