PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game

Edinson Cavani will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Toulouse on Saturday after the club's record goalscorer was omitted from the squad.
Cavani is unavailable due to a hip injury, with PSG giving no indication over whether the Uruguay international will return for Wednesday's blockbuster last-16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe is available to face Toulouse despite being given a two-game ban for a red card against Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final, the striker's domestic suspension coming into effect on Monday, meaning he will miss the meeting with Strasbourg on February 17.
Neymar was rested for Tuesday's 4-1 win at Sochaux in the Coupe de France, but the Brazilian is back in the PSG squad, along with Angel Di Maria, who scored a hat-trick in that tie, his first treble for the Ligue 1 leaders.
Le groupe parisien pour défier @ToulouseFC demain soir !
#TFCPSG
#AllezParis
Aside from Cavani, Layvin Kurzawa is the only injury absentee for PSG, with the left-back unavailable to face Toulouse due to a thigh injury.
Veteran midfielder Thiago Motta is back after returning from a month out with a calf injury, while Adrien Rabiot has recovered from a minor hip problem.
