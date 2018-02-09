Related

O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension

9 February 2018 13:18

Michael O'Neill has signed a four-year contract extension, committing his future to Northern Ireland through to 2024.

O'Neill, who led the team to the second round at Euro 2016, turned down the chance to take charge of Scotland.

Northern Ireland narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup, losing a play-off 1-0 on aggregate to Switzerland.

And the 48-year-old has now agreed to extend his six-year reign by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

"The IFA came to me very quickly after the disappointment of defeat by Switzerland in the World Cup play-off and indicated that they would like to extend my contract," O'Neill told Sky Sports.

"They anticipated that there would be interest, which there was. From the period from November to now, talks have been ongoing and they were very positive.

"I just felt as though it was the right thing to do. I've achieved a lot with Northern Ireland in the last six years but I still feel as though there is work to be done and I look forward to that challenge."

