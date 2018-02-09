Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Paul Pogba has "everything", but should not be considered a box-to-box midfielder.
Mourinho dropped Pogba to the bench for United's last Premier League game, selecting Scott McTominay for a 2-0 victory at home against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
United's record scorer Wayne Rooney, appearing as a television pundit, suggested Mourinho is not playing Pogba in the right role.
"For me Paul Pogba is a classic box-to-box player. He can do a bit of everything really well," Rooney told Sky Sports.
But Mourinho hit out at critics of Pogba's performances when he spoke to the media on Friday ahead of a Premier League trip to Newcastle United.
"The week was not different from what Paul is every week, he is a good professional and likes to train," Mourinho said. "I never had a problem with his professionalism because he is a good trainer and he likes to train.
"I was laughing over the past week because I heard and watched and read a few things. I'm not English but I think I understand English enough to understand what you mean by box-to-box but with some comments from important people in football I got a little bit confused.
One of the best @SkySportsMNF I can remember! @WayneRooney fantastic & a great game as well!!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 5, 2018
"For me, box-to-box means box-to-box and means you have to be good in this box [defending] and you have to be good in this box [attacking]. You have to defend well in this box and have the physical condition, desire, intensity and stamina to go to the other box.
"You have to be good at scoring, creating, heading and so on and so on. And then when your team loses the ball you have to go to the other box, meaning box-to-box. But I'm confused because when people say box-to-box they mean they have to play free of defensive duties, that is not box-to-box.
"That's a box in the box and stay in the box and doesn't move from the box. I got a bit confused. I think this country produced a lot of amazing box-to-box players, I had the pleasure of coaching some of them, but nowadays with some pundits, some agents, some family members I think, the concept of the box-to-box is changing a little bit.
"I think now we are going to a different concept of box-to-box - box-to-box is not my words of course, I heard it for the first time in 2004 when I arrived [in English football]. For me, with my Portuguese and trying to translate to the English, I just think midfield players. And for me Paul is a midfield player.
"He's not a striker so when people ask what position he plays, he is a midfield player, it depends on the tactical system, he can play with one, two or three, but he is always a midfield player.
"With so many opinions, we are in a world of opinions, people get confused but no confusion between me and Paul - he is a midfield player and that's it.
"It is difficult to find a player with more potential than Paul, because he has everything."
Pogba has scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season, contributing nine assists, and Mourinho rejected suggestions the France international should be offering more to the team due to his €105million transfer fee.
"I think every player is in evolution until the end of his career," Mourinho added. "When you are a young kid you have more to learn but until the end of your career you have things to learn, improve and adapt and I don't see a problem with that."
|Klopp won´t punish Lallana for U-23 red
|Rooney targets Everton manager role
|Sane closing in on Manchester City return
|Mourinho confused about Rooney´s Pogba assessment
|Gary Neville can be happy - Guardiola bites back in Man City subs row
|Godin ruled out of Atletico´s trip to Malaga
|New Man Utd contract a ´natural consequence´ for Shaw, says Mourinho
|Maybe Southampton fans are happy for Van Dijk money, says Klopp
|Lack of Morata return date concerns Chelsea boss Conte
|Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
|Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
|That´s a lie! Madrid boss Zidane slams Isco exit talk
|Heynckes vehemently opposes Effenberg´s Bundesliga split proposal
|Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke coach Tedesco
|Man Utd outcast Mkhitaryan has ´nothing to prove´ at Arsenal
|Madrid should have signed a striker amid Benzema struggles, Papin claims
|O´Neill signs Northern Ireland contract extension
|Sigi keen on Zlatan stardust at LA Galaxy
|Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 2: Maccarone magic boosts finals hopes
|Messi not from this world - Hazard lauds Barcelona superstar
|Finnbogason wants to rival Lewandowski after Aubameyang departure
|Silverware would make Chelsea´s season a success, says Hazard
|Wenger working on new Arsenal deals for Wilshere and Ramsey
|You never know in football - Hazard responds to Madrid speculation
|´I was definitely a big fan´ – Pulisic admits Man United support
|Khedira: Harry Kane the most complete striker
|Di Maria: I was close to leaving PSG for Barcelona
|Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
|Robin van Persie scores first goal since Feyenoord return
|Valverde: Barcelona deserved to reach Copa del Rey final
|Coutinho revels in first goal as Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final
|Valencia 0 Barcelona 2 (0-3 agg): Coutinho off the mark to send holders to final
|PSG star Mbappe given two-game ban for Rennes red
|PSG draw Marseille in Coupe de France quarter-finals
|Hazard: Champions League games hindering Chelsea
|Pique fit to start for Barcelona against Valencia
|Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge
|Stoichkov can´t see Neymar at Real Madrid
|FA charges West Brom´s Rodriguez over incident with Brighton´s Bong
|Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move
|Carvalhal delivers pastry treats to Swansea press pack
|Manchester United boast Sanchez shirt-sale record amid £21.1m loss
|Jardim: Pellegri ready for Monaco debut
|Mahrez not returning for Man City clash, confirms Puel
|Roma target Badelj could stay at Fiorentina
|Pulisic ´focused´ at Dortmund amid reported Premier League interest
|Zaha out for a month to add to Crystal Palace injury list
|Football is ´so sensitive´ about diving, says Pochettino
|Lokomotiv Moscow rejected €10m Neymar deal, claims former president
|Everyone has their way of venting - Suarez understands Pique´s Espanyol celebration
|Racing Club expect Lautaro Martinez to join Inter in €27m deal
|Pique ´ready´ to face Valencia despite knee injury reports
|Stoger undecided on Reus´ Dortmund return
|Bayern´s Lewandowski not interested in Real Madrid speculation
|Neymar leaving Barcelona a sporting gamble - PSG coach Emery
|Allegri lauds ´role model´ Higuain, rules Dybala out
|Wenger defends Aubameyang against Dortmund CEO accusations
|Salah wants Golden Boot from Spurs star Kane
|English players now diving masters - Wenger sympathises with referees
|Cech a doubt for north London derby, Wenger confirms
|Firmino ´very privileged´ to receive Klopp praise
|PSG favourites against Real Madrid – Xavi
|Man City goalkeeper Ederson believes he could play in midfield
|Bellamy: Only matter of time before De Gea leaves Man United for Real Madrid
|Conte kills players in training, says Chiellini
|Xavi: Neymar will win Ballon d´Or after Messi, Ronaldo
|Hazard beats De Bruyne and Mertens to Belgian gong
|He won the Premier League last year – Valverde backs under-fire Conte
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid should sign Neymar
|Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited
|Valverde won´t curb Suarez´s ´aggression´ despite Copa final risk
|Pochettino backs Lamela to reach ´a higher level than before´
|Sevilla 2 Leganes 0 (3-1 agg): Correa & Vazquez send Montella´s men into final
|Tottenham 2 Newport County 0: Lamela strike helps Spurs to fifth round
|Thiago back in full Bayern Munich training
|´Stunning player´ Salah leaves Liverpool greats shocked
|Deeney facing no action for middle-finger salute to Chelsea fans
|Barcelona´s Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash
|Ronaldo: I have years left at the top
|Evra reunites with Moyes at West Ham
|Effenberg proposes Bundesliga split to prevent Bayern dominance
|WATCH: Luis Suarez scores comical goal in Barcelona training
|Pellegri keen to become Monaco´s next teen superstar
|Keita not as consistent this year, says Hasenhuttl
|Sanchez punished for tax evasion in Spain
|Gattuso could stay at Milan for 10 years, says Mirabelli
|Gundogan: Aubameyang saga a burden for Dortmund
|Messi reveals name of third son
|Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
|Coutinho hails ´genius´ Iniesta
|Pochettino: We are going to kill the game by over-analysing
|Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe
|Messi gets better every day – Coutinho
|PSG coach Emery happy to avoid injuries ahead of Champions League tie with Real Madrid
|Lingard apologises over ´totally unacceptable´ tweet during Munich memorial service