Mkhitaryan: Wenger understands players more than Mourinho

Arsene Wenger understands players more than Jose Mourinho, according to new Arsenal recruit Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian swapped Manchester for north London during the January transfer window as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

It ended a mixed spell at United for Mkhitaryan since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016, the attacking midfielder having enjoyed sporadic runs in the first team.

Mkhitaryan made 63 appearances across all competitions for United, scoring 13 goals and winning the EFL Cup, Europa League and Community Shield.

However, he had become a bit-part player under Mourinho this season.

Now, under the guidance of Wenger at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan has already produced three assists and says the Frenchman understands him better.

"Mourinho required a lot from the players," he told SFR Sport. "A lot, he was very hard.

"Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players' situations, is calmer. That's the difference."

Despite his difficult time at United, Mkhitaryan is confident he made a positive impact at the club.

"I think I left an impression in Manchester, although I had difficulties," he added.

"We won three trophies in a year and a half, it's not every club that does that.

"We won the Europa League final, I scored a goal. If people say that I have not had enough success it is their opinion, but I can say that I had a lot of success at the club."